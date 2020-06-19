Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Thursday, 18th June 2020, Time: 15:00)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases: 23
Confirmed cases: 1,272
At Isolation Centres: 511
Recovered: 710
Deaths: 51
In quarantine: 1,354
Out of quarantine: 6,353
Gender Confirmed
Female – 619 Male – 653
Places
Confirmed cases by district
Bo
65
Bonthe
43
Bombali
32
Falaba
4
Kailahun
21
Kambia
20
Karene
0
Kono
50
Kenema
99
Koinadugu
3
Moyamba
19
Portloko
25
Pujehun
7
Tonkolili
34
Western Rural
151
Western Urban
699
Total
1,272
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.Media filesDownload logo