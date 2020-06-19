Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: COVID-19 Updates (Thursday, 18th June 2020, Time: 15:00)

Uganda’s Central Bank cut its benchmark lending rate by 100 basis points, taking it down to 7 per cent, to support the East African nation’s economy as it downgraded projected growth. According to the government, the pace of Uganda’s economic expansion is expected to decline by more than half in the financial year to June 30 to between 2.5-3.5 per cent. Oscar Emasu, Research Analyst at Crested Capital joins CNBC Africa for more.