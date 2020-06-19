Coronavirus – Uganda: Results from samples tested on 18 June 2020 confirm 14 new COVID-19 cases

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Results from samples tested on 18 June 2020 confirm 14 new COVID-19 cases. Total confirmed cases are now 755. 5 truck drivers: 2 from Busia,1 from Mirama Hills, 1 from Bunagana, 1 from Lia 9 among contacts and alerts: 5 contacts from Kampala,3 from Kyotera and 1 from Nebbi

