Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 18th June 2020

Highlights of the situation report

Sixty-two (62) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (24), United States of America (5), Zambia (4), Lesotho (4), Botswana (3), Namibia (2) and 20 local and are all isolated. Nine (9) local cases are contacts of known confirmed cases, investigations are on-going to establish the source of infection for the other eleven (11) local cases. 304 RDT screening tests and 524 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 61413 (35598 RDT and 25815 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 463; recovered 63, active cases 396 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

1

81

32

58

0

10

47

0

1

Harare

168

324

15

171

0

26

143

0

2

Manicaland

0

0

0

18

0

0

18

0

0

Mash Cent.

28

16

1

9

0

1

8

0

0

Mash East

5

0

0

36

0

6

30

0

0

Mash West

6

56

2

24

0

1

22

0

1

Midlands

12

0

8

40

0

3

37

0

0

Masvingo

30

45

0

50

0

13

37

0

0

Mat North

16

1

4

11

0

3

8

0

0

Mat South

38

1

0

46

0

0

46

0

0

Total

304

524

62

463

0

63

396

0

4

