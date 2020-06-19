Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (5), and 11 local cases who are all isolated. The local cases are all contacts of known confirmed cases. 213 RDT screening tests and 302 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 61928 (35811 RDT and 26117 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 479; recovered 63, active cases 412 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.

Number of tests done

Number of Confirmed Cases

Number

Recovered

Number of

Active

Cases

Deceased

Province

RDT

PCR

New

Cum

New

Cum

New

Cum

Bulawayo

15

39

0

58

0

10

47

0

1

Harare

123

152

1

172

0

26

144

0

2

Manicaland

13

0

1

19

0

0

19

0

0

Mash Cent.

2

0

0

9

0

1

8

0

0

Mash East

8

0

11

47

0

6

41

0

0

Mash West

0

30

3

27

0

1

25

0

1

Midlands

21

9

0

40

0

3

37

0

0

Masvingo

14

8

0

50

0

13

37

0

0

Mat North

12

25

0

11

0

3

8

0

0

Mat South

5

39

0

46

0

0

46

0

0

Total

213

302

16

479

0

63

412

0

4

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.