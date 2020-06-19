Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: COVID-19 update, 19th June 2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Highlights of the situation report
Sixteen (16) cases tested positive for COVID-19. These include returnees from South Africa (5), and 11 local cases who are all isolated. The local cases are all contacts of known confirmed cases. 213 RDT screening tests and 302 PCR diagnostic tests were done. The cumulative number of tests done to date is 61928 (35811 RDT and 26117 PCR). To date the total number of confirmed cases is 479; recovered 63, active cases 412 and 4 deaths, since the onset of the outbreak on 20 March 2020.
Number of tests done
Number of Confirmed Cases
Number
Recovered
Number of
Active
Cases
Deceased
Province
RDT
PCR
New
Cum
New
Cum
New
Cum
Bulawayo
15
39
0
58
0
10
47
0
1
Harare
123
152
1
172
0
26
144
0
2
Manicaland
13
0
1
19
0
0
19
0
0
Mash Cent.
2
0
0
9
0
1
8
0
0
Mash East
8
0
11
47
0
6
41
0
0
Mash West
0
30
3
27
0
1
25
0
1
Midlands
21
9
0
40
0
3
37
0
0
Masvingo
14
8
0
50
0
13
37
0
0
Mat North
12
25
0
11
0
3
8
0
0
Mat South
5
39
0
46
0
0
46
0
0
Total
213
302
16
479
0
63
412
0
4
