WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing.

The press conference will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 and Ebola news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Other speakers to be confirmed

Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 13h00 Paris Time (Time Converter: https://bit.ly/3hDI6QP)

Interpretation will be provided in French.

PLEASE REGISTER: https://apo-opa.com/who/

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo