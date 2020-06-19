APO

WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing.

The press conference will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 and Ebola news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa.

Speakers include:

Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Other speakers to be confirmed

Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 13h00 Paris Time (Time Converter: https://bit.ly/3hDI6QP)

Interpretation will be provided in French.

PLEASE REGISTER: https://apo-opa.com/who/   

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamin receives medical supplies & equipment from the Kingdom of Morocco

Africa Press Office -
Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini is at the KMIII International Airport to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies & equipment from the Kingdom of Morocco.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronvirus – Chad: Reaching communities in Chad with COVID-19 safety messages

Africa Press Office -
Download logoAli Ngarba says his biggest worry about COVID-19 is that there is no vaccine yet. He shares a compound with three other families in Goudji, a neighbourhood in the Chadian capital N’Djamena, and tries to keep safe: he has set up a handwashing bucket at the doorstep and ventures out only occasionally and when necessary. Communal living, not uncommon in many of N’Djamena’s neighbourhoods, is a source of fear among residents as COVID-19 persists. When the pandemic
Read more
APO

“In this Together” – The Coca-Cola System and The Coca-Cola Foundation commit approximately USD 17m across Africa in response to COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Across Africa and in partnership with NGOs, Coca-Cola (www.Coca-ColaCompany.com) in Africa, and its bottling partners (the “Coca-Cola System”) and The Coca-Cola Foundation (TCCF), have been deploying a range of resources, including capabilities, funds and products to support governments, communities and local economies in their urgent efforts to contain the spread and impact of the Coronavirus since its outbreak on the continent. The Coca-Cola System is committing US$13millio
Read more
International News

Hertz calls off its controversial $500 million stock sale: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the latest development in Hertz's bankruptcy rally saga — the rental car company calls off a planned $500 million stock sale. Plus, CNBC's Courtney Reag
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

International News

How Police Track Protesters With High-Tech Surveillance Tools

CNBC -
As protests over the police killing of George Floyd continue, law enforcement is using powerful surveillance tools to track them. Here's how drones, facial recognition software, cell phone tracking devices and automatic license plate readers are chan
Read more
CEO Interviews

Sasol to give update on Lake Charles partner in 6-8 weeks

CNBC Africa -
Petroleum giant Sasol plans to cut jobs and end the West African oil operations. This comes as Sasol has reviewed its business struggle with high debt levels and falling oil prices. Fleetwood Grobler, President and CEO for Sasol joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Analyst Interviews

R200bn COVID-19 loan scheme: Is it too late to save SA businesses?

CNBC Africa -
In the fight for survival, businesses applied for the Covid-19 credit guarantee scheme during the lock-down period. R2-3 billion has already been disbursed and a further R7 billion in total – it’s still a drop in the ocean, but is this moving fast enough. Stuart Theobold, Chairman of Intellidex joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION-COVID-19: Why African business must win the battle for jobs on the corporate front.

Contributor -
All stakeholders have to be fully mobilised to tackle this unprecedented challenge. It's not about helping the continent – a bygone notion – it is about investing and continuing to finance the changes that have been successfully undertaken since the early 2000s.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Hertz calls off its controversial $500 million stock sale: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, the latest development in Hertz's bankruptcy rally saga — the rental car company calls off a planned $500 million stock sale. Plus, CNBC's Courtney Reag
Read more
International News

Can the airline sector recover? | CNBC International

CNBC -
Demand for air travel was predicted to grow to 8.2 billion passengers by 2037, but that was before the Covid-19 pandemic brought economies to a halt. CNBC’s Nessa Anwar finds out how the industry is preparing to recover and what this means for passengers in the future. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC International TV on YouTube: https://cnb.cx/2NGytpz Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi...
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: If Rhodes must fall, should he also be dug up?

Chris Bishop -
Chiefs from the land that Rhodes had taken in life respected him in death by saying “Bayethe”- the royal salute – yet, it is sobering to remember that the funeral was segregated – like everywhere else in colonial Africa at the time.
Read more
Coronavirus

COVID-19: Does SA have the political will to fix deepening unemployment crisis?

CNBC Africa -
Lock-down restrictions in South Africa is being eased, so among other things we can go for dinner, go gambling and play contact less sports. It’s to try and get half a million workers back to work and President Ramaphosa said last night announced he was going to look to open up other sectors of the economy. What does all of this mean especially if no one has money right now? Tendani Mantshimuli, Channel Support, Liberty joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved