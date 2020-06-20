APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Refugee athletes stay focused on countdown to delayed Olympics

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

With the Tokyo Olympics delayed until 2021, UN News has spoken to two recipients of Refugee Athlete Scholarships, an initiative of the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and UN refugee agency (UNHCR), to find out how COVID-19 lockdown measures are affecting their preparations for the games.

Four years ago at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the world cheered on athletes from the first ever Refugee Olympic Team, competing under the famous five-ringed flag of the organization, in order to raise awareness of the plight of refugees worldwide.

June, when World Refugee Day is celebrated, was supposed to be the month when the IOC would announce the make-up of the team travelling to compete in Tokyo, but, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the Committee and city of Tokyo to postpone the Games, qualifiers are on hold.

But the refugee athletes themselves, are doing their best to stay fit, while complying with lockdown measures across the world.

The loneliness of the refugee runner

Jamal Mohammed is a distance runner, specializing in the 10,000 metres. In his early teens, he was forced to leave his mother and siblings, and flee his home in the Darfur region of Sudan. 

Eventually, after travelling through Egypt and the Sinai Desert, he reached Israel, where he was granted refugee protection, and settled in Tel Aviv. There, a sports club in Tel Aviv that provides opportunities to underprivileged athletes, helped him get on his feet. He was given the chance to train, as well as help integrating into a new society that he could call home.

“Without the Alley Runners Club, life would have been much harder. When I joined, it helped me to connect with people and make new friends. The club sent in the refugee scholarship application to the IOC, so their support means a lot to me.

When the COVID-19 pandemic spread, I was training in Ethiopia and, when I came back, I had to go into quarantine. I had nowhere to go, but some friends were kind enough to rent a place for me. Now, they have even let me live with them, and stay fit by using a treadmill. They have become my second family!

I feel very lucky to be here, in Israel. Despite the current disruption, I am going to keep working hard, in the hope of making it on the team, and competing in the 5,000 and 10,000 metre races.

Although I can’t run under a national flag, I am very proud to be representing the millions of refugees around the world. I had to leave everything behind, including my family, and I hope that, when people see us compete in Tokyo, it will help them to understand what it means to be a refugee, and what we have had to go through.”

The athlete kicking his way into contention

Ehsan Naghibzadeh competed for his country in years gone by. He was a member of the Iranian national Taekwondo team for eight years, winning multiple prizes in competitions around the world, including a gold medal at the West Asian Games, a 2nd place at the Asian Club Championships, and at the World University Championship. He also competed in the World Championships in Mexico. 

However, in 2015, he fled his homeland, and is now in Switzerland, with refugee status. Since arriving in the country, he has continued to win multiple prizes at international events, including third place at the European University Games.

Although Switzerland is beginning to open up from COVID lockdown, Mr. Naghibzadeh told UN News that, for him, training options remain limited: 

“At the height of the pandemic, it was very hard to train, and I could only really work on fitness. More recently, I’ve been able to go to a gym, but there are still limits to what I can do: I’m not allowed to kick targets or, more importantly, spar. This is a big problem, because sparring is essential practice in Taekwondo. So, for now, I concentrate on keeping my fitness levels up.

I live in Appenzell, a rural part of eastern Switzerland and I have to travel to Winterthur or Zurich to use the gym. This means I spend between four and five hours a day in the train. My sister says that I should be in the Guinness Book of Records, for the amount of time I spend travelling by train!

But I don’t mind. It’s worth it. Sport was my life before, in Iran, it’s my life now and will always be the most important thing in my life, whatever happens next year. I go to university two days a week, to studying for a degree in sports management, and I am planning to become a Taekwondo and fitness coach.”

37 Refugee Athlete Scholarship-Holders, originally from Afghanistan, Cameroon, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Iran, South Sudan, Sudan and Syria, are competing in athletics, badminton, boxing, judo, karate, swimming, taekwondo and weightlifting. 

The decision to have an IOC Refugee Olympic Team at the Tokyo Games, builds on the legacy of the Team that competed in Rio 2016, which also led to the creation of the Olympic Refuge Foundation. 

Working closely with UNHCR, the Foundation supports projects beyond the Games, offering ongoing assistance for refugees and displaced people, by creating safe sports facilities, and developing sporting activities. The aim of the Foundation is for one million forcibly displaced young people to have access to safe sport, by 2024.

World Refugee Day

World Refugee Day is an international day designated by the United Nations to honour refugees around the globe. It falls each year on June 20 and celebrates the strength and courage of people who have been forced to flee their home country to escape conflict or persecution. World Refugee Day is an occasion to build empathy and understanding for their plight and to recognize their resilience in rebuilding their lives.

This year, the UN aims to remind the world that everyone, including refugees, can contribute to society and Every Action Counts in the effort to create a more just, inclusive, and equal world. 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of UN News.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

article

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

Africa Press Office -
Download logo1. Partnerships and Coordination As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total). Over 13,400 returnee migrants have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in the 54 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia and went home. Over 4,700 are currently under quarantine. Participa
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: Women refugees on the front lines of COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe COVID-19 pandemic has upended lives everywhere, but we know that it hits hardest those who have the least, including refugees and displaced persons. For them, the dangers have compounded. Half of the world’s refugees are women and girls. Of the 71 million people forcibly displaced around the world, over 80 per cent of refugees and nearly all internally displaced people are hosted in low- and middle-income countries. They face added risks of having limited access to wate
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Egypt: Health care workers forced to make impossible choice between ‘death or jail’

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Egyptian authorities must immediately stop their campaign of harassment and intimidation against frontline health care workers who express safety concerns or criticize the government’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, Amnesty International said today. The organization documented how Egyptian authorities have used vague and overly broad charges of "spreading false news" and "terrorism" to arbitrarily arrest and detain health care workers who speak out and have subjected
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: International Organization for Migration (IOM) West and Central Africa Regional Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSITUATIONAL ANALYSIS Progression of The Pandemic in West and Central Africa The novel coronavirus 2019 (COVID-19) epidemic, which was first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China in December 2019, spread over the following weeks to all regions of the world, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a pandemic on 11 March 2020. Download Report: https://bit.ly/3dgmDK3 While the virus was slow to reach the African continent compared to other parts of the worl
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved