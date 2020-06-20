APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 Response Overview

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

1. Partnerships and Coordination

As the designated lead agency for supporting the Government of Ethiopia (GoE) in the management of migrant returnees, IOM continued to support GoE in coordinating support for quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa and the regions (54 in total).

Over 13,400 returnee migrants have completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in the 54 quarantine facilities across Ethiopia and went home. Over 4,700 are currently under quarantine.

Participating in multisectoral COVID-19 assessments of quarantine facilities and Points of Entry (PoEs) in Assosa, Dewele, Dire Dawa, Jijiga, Gambella, Moyale, Togowachale, and Semera.

Sending shelter experts to Dewele PoE to assess temporary shelter needs for registration, COVID screening, and to serve as temporary shelter while returnees await transportation to quarantine facilities.

2. Disease Surveillance

Between 1 April and 18 June, Ethiopia received over 16,400 returnees: 4,634 from Sudan, 3,880 from Somalia, 3,821 from Djibouti, 3,162 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), 1024 from Kuwait, 650 from Lebanon and 647 from Kenya.

Deployed 21 data collectors to Somali region, Moyale, Semera, Metema and Dire Dawa to register returnees in quarantine centers – 1,391 new returnees registered within the week.

Continued to provide direct assistance to migrant returnees in quarantine, including food and water assistance to migrants in quarantine in Jijiga and Metema, onward transportation assistance to 52 returnees from Moyale, and medical assistance to 79 beneficiaries in Metema.

Continued to distribute PPE (masks and gloves) and NFIs to quarantine facilities in Addis Ababa, including 780 wash basins, 270 plastic mattress covers, 500 N95 masks, 65 rubber gloves and boots. IOM also continued to distribute NFIs donated by partners.

