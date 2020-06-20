APO

Coronavirus – Guinea: IMF Executive Board Approves US$148 Million Disbursement to Guinea to address the COVID-19 Pandemic

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The IMF Executive Board approves the 70th request for emergency financial assistance to help its member countries address the challenges posed by COVID-19;The IMF approved the disbursement of US$148 million to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) to address urgent balance of payment and fiscal financing needs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic; Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has deteriorated its short-term growth prospects and hindered mining export and tax revenues; The IMF disbursement will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities' response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact.

On June 19, 2020, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) approved a disbursement of SDR 107.1 million (about US$148 million) to Guinea under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF). This, together with debt relief received on April 13 under the Catastrophe Containment and Relief Trust (CCRT), will help the country address urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs stemming from the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and mitigation measures. IMF financing will also contribute to catalyzing donors’ financial support.

Guinea is being severely affected by the COVID‑19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have deteriorated Guinea’s short-term growth prospects and hindered mining exports and tax revenues.

The disbursement under the RCF will provide needed financing for the implementation of the authorities’ response plan to address the COVID-19 health emergency and mitigate its severe impact. Key measures will focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable from the impact of the crisis, and supporting the private sector. The authorities are taking steps to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of resources to address the COVID-19 crisis.

Following the Executive Board’s discussion on Guinea, Mr. Mitsuhiro Furusawa, Acting Chair and Deputy Managing Director, issued the following statement: “Guinea has been severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Worsening global conditions and a rapidly spreading local outbreak have further weakened the short-term outlook. The pandemic and mitigation measures have given rise to urgent balance of payments and fiscal financing needs. The disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility will provide timely support to address these needs and should help catalyze donors’ financial assistance.

“The authorities have adopted a comprehensive plan to respond to the emergency and mitigate the impact of the crisis. Key measures focus on scaling-up health spending, protecting the most vulnerable and supporting the private sector. Non-priority spending will be contained to free resources for the emergency response. The authorities are also implementing measures to ensure the appropriate use and monitoring of emergency resources.

“Using external buffers while allowing greater exchange rate flexibility will contribute to responding to the shock while preserving an adequate level of reserves. The central bank will continue to limit its interventions in the foreign exchange market and implement a rule-based intervention strategy. Monetary policy will be oriented towards preserving liquidity in the banking sector while containing inflation. To this end, limiting central bank budget financing will be important.

“Beyond addressing immediate needs stemming from the crisis, preserving medium-term fiscal and debt sustainability is key. For this, the authorities will target a lower-than-previously-planned primary fiscal deficit path once the crisis subsides. Ensuring debt transparency and moving forward with reforms to strengthen debt management will also be critical.’’

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: 667 new cases of COVID-19

Africa Press Office -
667 new cases of COVID-19; Lagos-281 Abia-48 Oyo-45 FCT-38 Ogun-37 Enugu-31 Ondo-23 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Delta-18 Rivers-18 Bayelsa-17 Akwa Ibom-17 Kaduna-14 Kano-12 Bauchi-9 Gombe-4 Osun-3 Benue-3 Nasarawa-3 Kwara-3 Ekiti-2 Borno-1 19,147 confirmed 6,581 discharged 487 deaths   Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 20 June 2020 9 am EAT

Africa Press Office -
African Union Member States (54) reporting COVID-19 cases (275,327) deaths (7,395), and recoveries (125,316) by region:  Central (26,203 cases; 571 deaths; 9,950 recoveries):  Burundi (104; 1; 75), Cameroon (10,140; 277; 5,601), Central African Republic (2,605; 19; 417), Chad (854; 74; 733), Congo (883; 27; 391), DRC (5,283; 117; 685), Equatorial Guinea (1,306; 12; 200), Gabon (4,340; 32; 1,657), Sao Tome & Principe (688; 12; 191) Eastern (29,336; 883; 11,688: Comoros (210; 5; 12
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update on COVID-19 as of 19 june 2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 661 (+15) Recovered - 351 (+1) tests - 104,889 (+3033) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 308Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini : Minister of Health Lizzie Nkosi&apos;s COVID19 update on 19 June 2020:

Africa Press Office -
Download logo New cases: 37 Total cases: 623 New recoveries: 9 T otal recoveries: 276Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more
Videos

Reviewing Nigeria’s fixed income market & fx market

CNBC Africa -
Analysts say it was an eventful week for Nigeria’s fixed income market which saw a Sukuk settlement, a Treasury Bills Auction, an OMO Auction, a CRR debit and Nigeria’s May inflation figures. Nkem Azinge, Currency Trader at UBA joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved