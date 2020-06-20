Coronavirus – Nigeria: 667 new cases of COVID-19

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
667 new cases of COVID-19;
Lagos-281 Abia-48 Oyo-45 FCT-38 Ogun-37 Enugu-31 Ondo-23 Plateau-21 Edo-19 Delta-18 Rivers-18 Bayelsa-17 Akwa Ibom-17 Kaduna-14 Kano-12 Bauchi-9 Gombe-4 Osun-3 Benue-3 Nasarawa-3 Kwara-3 Ekiti-2 Borno-1
19,147 confirmed
6,581 discharged 487 deaths
