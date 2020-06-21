APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Clustering in special economic zones can boost the creative industry in Central Africa, says ECA’s Pedro

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The creative industries constitute an important lever for economic diversification in Central Africa and can help countries of the sub-region build back better in a post-COVID-19 dispensation, said the Head of ECA’s Office for Central Africa – Antonio Pedro – to a range of actors from across Francophone Africa who attended a virtual conference dubbed “ResiliArt”.

The event was convened by UNESCO’s Regional Office for Central Africa, as a sequel to a 15 April 2020 global conference organized by UNESCO’s Director General, to have culture ministers and professionals unpack the challenges posed by global crises to artists and their cohorts as well as articulate strategies to build a stronger and more resilient art industry in Central Africa.

Mr. Pedro told the virtual assembly that like the rest of the continent, Central African countries are yet to take advantage of the huge opportunities for employment and economic transformation offered by the modern services of the cultural space such as music, film, fine arts, fashion and television entertainment.

This scheme of things is perceptible at the level of contribution of the creative industries to GDP. For instance, the cultural sector is responsible for 11% of GDP in the United States while in Africa, its contribution is barely 3%.

Even with Nollywood which is Nigeria’s second largest employer, generating between 500 and 800 million dollars per annum in film production, its contribution to GDP is only 2%, which indicates the untapped potential of the sector

Nollywood could have been doing better in revenue generation, were it not for the loss of circa USD 2billion per year as a result of piracy. This constitutes a major difficulty for the creative industries in Africa, Mr. Pedro observed.

“The complexity and opacity of the production and monetization chain within the creative industries in Africa makes the sector more informal and discourages investors and insurers from contributing to its viability and bankability,” he noted, while arguing that if artistic creators in Africa in general and Central Africa in particular were properly insured, they would have been better-off during the current pandemic.

But as things stand, without any safety nets, the cultural and creative world is one of the hardest hit by the economic downturn caused by COVID-19 as social restriction and distancing measures have led to cancellation of shows, closure of theatres, museums, concert halls, restaurants and other venues for artistic performances and events.  According to Mr. Pedro, estimates show the shutdown of creative industries in South Africa, for instance, would cost the country a revenue loss of about R 99.7 billion (circa USD 5.75 billion) in 2020.

If an ideal environment is created for the creative industries to prosper, they could bank an annual revenue of around USD 4.2 billion, benefiting Africans below 35 years, who make up 74 percent of the continent’s demographics, in terms of employment.

“To develop this sector, we need very strong regulatory institutions and structures to support young creators which the continent has in unlimited supply,” Mr. Pedro pointed out.

He encouraged governments and other actors in the ecosystem to consider blockchain as a potential solution for the management of intellectual property rights as it allows decentralized but secure management of registrations corresponding to patents and other rights that creators should benefit from.

“But culture industrial clustering, which would involve spatial concentration of interconnected organizations, firms, professionals and practitioners in the creative industry is a very important step to consider in the short term,” he submitted as he pointed out the efficiency of this model in such clusters as Hollywood and Broadway in the US and Leicester Square in London, UK. Up-and-coming examples in Africa, he noted, would be found in Woodstock – the fashion hub of Cape Town and in the Bramfontein and Keyes art zones in Johannesburg, all in South Africa.

He concluded that creative industry clusters can be modeled on the Special Economic Zones that are springing-up in certain countries including within Central Africa.

Speakers at the virtual conference agreed that governments in Central Africa should henceforth consider cultural production as pivotal to economic development. They therefore called for the formulation of a regional strategy for the resilience of the creative industry, the development of exchange platforms for artists and public structures, the setting up of guarantee and solidarity funds for the arts, massive digitization of cultural products, sustained efforts to fight piracy and the creation of foyers for the industry at local council levels.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 21 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Test conducted - 1293608 Positive cases Identified - 92681 Total recoveries - 50326 Total Deaths - 1877 New Cases - 4966 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Health Alert and Commercial Flights

Africa Press Office -
Download logoEvent:  Commercial Flights Available International commercial flight options currently exist in Zimbabwe.  U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period.  The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights in Zimbabwe at this time. Ethiopian Airlines reports it has resumed flights from Harare to the United States.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update

Africa Press Office -
Download logoSituation update: UNAMID continues to implement measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As at 17 June 2020, UNAMID has sixteen cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of eight out of the sixteen cases have fully recovered from the disease. So far, 29 PCR tests have been conducted on Mission personnel in Darfur based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on the implementation of the Coronavirus COVID-19 alert level 3 sport directions

Africa Press Office -
Download logoWhen declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) implored the countries of the world to seek to “strike a balance between protecting health, minimising economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights.” The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused significant disruption to the sporting sector. Government had to consider whether particular sectors of the economy should be permitted to re-open and on what basis. These include the risk of trans
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Can Hollywood Go Virtual After Coronavirus?

CNBC -
Beginning in March, film production was suspended as shelter-in-place orders went into effect, leaving many in the industry out of work. And while California has given the go ahead for production to resume as of June 12th, it is unclear when film and
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved