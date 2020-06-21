APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 21 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 293,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 141,000 recoveries & 7,700 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 20th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Download logoCumulative confirmed positive cases - 1,309 Total number of deaths - 53 Active New Cases -11 Active cases at Isolation Centres - 510 Cumulative recoveries - 746 Number currently in quarantine - 1,322 (Provisional) Number discharged from quarantine - 6,529 (Provisional)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update 20.06.2020

Africa Press Office -
Total Cases - 702 (+41) Recovered - 357 (+6) tests - 108,005 (+3116) Deaths - 2 (+0) Active cases - 343Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Republic of Rwanda.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Eswatini: Government announces that the partial lockdown aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 remains in force in Eswatini

Africa Press Office -
Download logoGovernment wishes to announce that the partial lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID 19 remains in force. A Declaration in accordance to Section 29 of the Disaster Management Act 2006 has been re-issued. Further details will be released in due course. We appeal to the public to continue observing all the partial lockdown measures and to adhere to health guidelines and protocols as provided by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO). Distributed
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ghana: COVID-19 Update

Africa Press Office -
Total of 13,717 COVID-19 confirmed cases with 10,074 Recoveries and 85 Deaths New Cases:514 Active Cases:3,558. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ghana.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges

CNBC Africa -
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector

CNBC Africa -
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
Read more
Videos

This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
Read more
Opinion

OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?

Contributor -
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Can Hollywood Go Virtual After Coronavirus?

CNBC -
Beginning in March, film production was suspended as shelter-in-place orders went into effect, leaving many in the industry out of work. And while California has given the go ahead for production to resume as of June 12th, it is unclear when film and
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout

CNBC Africa -
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?

CNBC -
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved