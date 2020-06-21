Coronavirus – Eswatini: Government announces that the partial lockdown aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 remains in force in Eswatini

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Download logo

Government wishes to announce that the partial lockdown aimed at containing the spread of COVID 19 remains in force.

A Declaration in accordance to Section 29 of the Disaster Management Act 2006 has been re-issued. Further details will be released in due course.

We appeal to the public to continue observing all the partial lockdown measures and to adhere to health guidelines and protocols as provided by the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Eswatini.