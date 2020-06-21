Coronavirus – Kenya: 260 positive cases registered from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Today, we have registered 260 positive cases from a sample of 3,651 tested in the last 24 hours. We now have a total of 4,738 positive cases in the country. Cumulatively, 140,012 samples have been tests so far.

