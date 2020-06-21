Coronavirus – Kenya: Distribution of the cases by counties

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoDistribution of the cases by counties; Nairobi, 157 Mombasa, 42 Kwale, 15 Kiambu, 14 Machakos, 9 Kajiado, 7 Migori, 3 Nakuru, 3 Busia, 3 Homabay, 2 Kilifi, 1 Kisii, 1 Kisumu, 1 Kakamega, 1 Laikipia, 1Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.
Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: Health Alert and Commercial Flights
Download logoEvent: Commercial Flights Available International commercial flight options currently exist in Zimbabwe. U.S. citizens who wish to return to the United States should make commercial arrangements as soon as possible unless they are prepared to remain abroad for an indefinite period. The U.S. government does not anticipate arranging repatriation flights in Zimbabwe at this time. Ethiopian Airlines reports it has resumed flights from Harare to the United States.
Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update
Download logoSituation update: UNAMID continues to implement measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As at 17 June 2020, UNAMID has sixteen cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of eight out of the sixteen cases have fully recovered from the disease. So far, 29 PCR tests have been conducted on Mission personnel in Darfur based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact
Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on the implementation of the Coronavirus COVID-19 alert level 3 sport directions
Download logoWhen declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) implored the countries of the world to seek to “strike a balance between protecting health, minimising economic and social disruption, and respecting human rights.” The COVID-19 Pandemic has caused significant disruption to the sporting sector. Government had to consider whether particular sectors of the economy should be permitted to re-open and on what basis. These include the risk of trans
Coronavirus – Nigeria: 661 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria
661 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria; Lagos-230 Rivers-127 Delta-83 FCT-60 Oyo-51 Edo-31 Bayelsa-27 Kaduna-25 Plateau-13 Ondo-6 Nasarawa-3 Ekiti-2 Kano-2 Borno-1 19,808 confirmed 6,718 discharged 506 deaths Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Rwanda’s Central Bank to reinstate mobile money charges
In Rwanda, the country has recorded two death from Covid-19, at a time when the Government has eased the lock-down that had been in place for a month and half by opening up almost all sectors of the economy though with a number of precautionary measures to keep the virus in check. At the same time a French court ordered the Rwandan genocide suspect Felicien Kabuga to be handed over to a United Nations tribunal for trial. CNBC Africa is joined by Hudson Kuteesa, Journalist with the Newtimes.
How COVID-19 is affecting Rwanda’s entertainment sector
The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all sectors in the world. The entertainment and MICE sectors are among the most vulnerable ones since from the consumption to the production of the output, large groups of people are required to be gathered together at certain place. CNBC Africa spoke to different players in these sectors to understand the effects.
This fund seeks to cushion Kenya’s creative industry from COVID-19 shocks
It is estimated that half of Kenya’s creative professionals have seen 80 per cent or more of their normal income disappear, as events were cancelled, creative spaces closed and tourism stopped. Anne Sophie Achera, Creative and Fashion Designer joins CNBC Africa on COVID-19 relief plans for the industry.
OPINION: How the death of George Floyd should make South Africa ask: where is the next Nelson Mandela?
Who is today’s Rev. Martin Luther King? Who is our Nelson Mandela, our Abraham Lincoln?....I cannot say who the leaders history remembers and writes of will be, but I can say with absolute certainty that everyone can inspire others with their forgiveness,kindness, and authentic desire to connect.
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Can Hollywood Go Virtual After Coronavirus?
Beginning in March, film production was suspended as shelter-in-place orders went into effect, leaving many in the industry out of work. And while California has given the go ahead for production to resume as of June 12th, it is unclear when film and
COVID-19: What to expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget
Next week expects a crucial budget that could decide the trajectory of the post Covid-19 economy. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni will deliver his emergency budget on Wednesday the 24th. Meanwhile there’s a budget issue. The South African Reserve Bank is to resist the call from government to finance it growing budget deficit with aggressive quantitative easing. According to Governor Lesetja Kganyago it could add even more strain on the National Treasury and the large-scale quantitative easing could bankrupt the central bank. Maarten Ackerman, Chief Economist for Citadel joins CNBC Africa for more.
COVID-19: SA taxi industry to get R1bn bailout
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula announced that government will give the taxi industry a once-off R1 billion ‘ex gratia’ payment to help buffer it against the lock-down. Mbalula adds that government is still to debate changing regulations to allow debating changes to the country’s lock-down regulation to allow for 100 per cent capacity in taxis. Maroba Maduma, Communications Executive at SA Taxi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Is Employee Tracking Doing More Harm Than Good?
Some managers and CEOs are turning to "productivity management" software to track their employees while they work from home. How do systems like this affect employees? And are there limits to the ways in which employers can track their work
