Coronavirus – Kenya: State reports 104 new cases of COVID-19 Nairobi, Saturday, June 20, 2020

The government has announced 104 new cases of COVID -19 from a sample of 2,820 tested in the last 24 hours.

The Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) for Health, Dr. Rashid Aman, also reported that 36 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,586 but also announced that two patients have succumbed to the disease, bringing the total fatality to 121.

The country overall Covid-19 disease burden now stands at 4,478 from a pool of 136,361 samples,

All the 104 positive cases, are Kenyans, 76 of them being males and 28 are females. The youngest is 1 year old while the oldest is 76.

The CAS disclosed that the cases are distributed in Nairobi leading with 60 cases, Mombasa 33, Kilifi, 5, Busia, 3, Kajiado 2, Taita Taveta, one case.

In Nairobi, the 60 cases are from Langata, 22, Kibra, 19, Westlands, 11, Starehe, three, Dagoretti North, two, Embakasi South one, Kasarani one, and Embakasi East one case.

In Mombasa, the 33 cases are from, Changamwe, 13, Mvita, eight, Kisauni, five, Jomvu, four, Likoni, two, and Nyali one while in Kilifi, the five cases are from Rabai. In Busia, the three cases are from, Matayos two, and Teso South, one while Kajiado has two cases from Loitokitok, a ndTaita Taveta, has one case from Taveta.

He commended Kenyans for the critical role they have played in the containment effort. “The gains so far made would not have been possible without collaboration of the public,” he noted and urged the them to continue observing the measures in place.

The Acting Director General of Health, Dr. Patrick Amoth disclosed that majority of the people calling for help through the hotlines are young people with issues of anxiety, gender, domestic violence and even depression.

“ In view of this the government wants to establish a tele counselling service at Mathari National and Referral Hospital that will also be able to serve as Post Covid-19 facility,” he said.

