Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (21st June 2020)

New Cases: 19

Total Confirmed Cases: 749

Total Active Cases: 480

Total Recovered: 258

Total Number of Tests Conducted: 10880

Total Deaths: 11

Wash hands with soap regularly. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones.

