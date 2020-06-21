Coronavirus – Nigeria: 661 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
661 new cases of COVID-19 Nigeria;
Lagos-230 Rivers-127 Delta-83 FCT-60 Oyo-51 Edo-31 Bayelsa-27 Kaduna-25 Plateau-13 Ondo-6 Nasarawa-3 Ekiti-2 Kano-2 Borno-1
19,808 confirmed
6,718 discharged 506 deaths
Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC)