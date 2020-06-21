Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logoCumulative confirmed positive cases – 1,309 Total number of deaths – 53 Active New Cases -11 Active cases at Isolation Centres – 510 Cumulative recoveries – 746 Number currently in quarantine – 1,322 (Provisional) Number discharged from quarantine – 6,529 (Provisional)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Information and Communication, Sierra Leone.
Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 20th June 2020
