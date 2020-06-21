Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 as of 20.6.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 36
Somaliland: 29
Juubaland: 4
Benadir: 3
Male: 30
Female: 6
Recovery: 27
Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,755
Total recoveries: 751
Total deaths: 88
