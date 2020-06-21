Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID COVID-19 Update

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Situation update:

UNAMID continues to implement measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. As at 17 June 2020, UNAMID has sixteen cases of COVID-19 among its mission personnel including two cases in Kenya and one national staff in Khartoum. A total of eight out of the sixteen cases have fully recovered from the disease. So far, 29 PCR tests have been conducted on Mission personnel in Darfur based on their showing mild or moderate symptoms or having potentially been in contact with a confirmed or suspected case.

UNAMID support to the Government on COVID-19

From 7-14 April 2020, UNAMID, through the state liaison functions (SLF) mechanism, supported the Sudan Police Force (SPF) in West Darfur to design, develop and print 4,000 brochures and flyers with information on symptoms and prevention measures for COVID-19. UNAMID, the Ministry of Health, World Health Organization (WHO) and SPF embarked on an extensive sensitization initiative in West Darfur targeting local markets, state prison, Ardamata military base, SPF police clinics, lorry stations, residential communities, and internally displaced persons camps. Additionally, on 11 May 2020, the Mission distributed personal protective equipment (PPEs), hand sanitizers, soap, gloves, and face masks to 50 SPF officers from 10 separate gender desks, including El Geneina, Sirba, Masteri, Habila, Jabel Moon, and Fora Baranga.

In North Darfur, UNAMID through the SLF, printed and distributed over five thousand brochures on COVID-19 sensitization and prevention measures for SPF officers, IDP camps, and local communities. Similarly, the UNAMID police component and the SPF jointly held awareness-raising campaigns in police stations, IDP camps, marketplaces, and public gatherings. The campaign reached approximately 5,000 community members and 250 SPF officers.

From 7-11 June 2020, UNAMID through the SLF in South, West and North Darfur states, held three forums with state prison authorities to encourage adoption of decongestion measures in prisons to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19. The initiative targeted 2,011 inmates across the three states.

On 8 June 2020, UNAMID in collaboration with UNDP and the state ministry of health distributed PPEs, toiletries, soaps and hand sanitizers for 907 inmates in Nyala prison, South Darfur. The support was aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19 and improve hygiene conditions in the prison.

In North Darfur, on 9 June 2020, UNAMID in collaboration with the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC), conducted an awareness-raising campaign on COVID-19 preventive measures for 615 inmates and 40 prison officers at the Shallah federal prison.

