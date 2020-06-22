APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 22 June 2020

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Over 303,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 145,000 recoveries & 7,999 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Nigeria: Community sensitisation in preparation for mass COVID-19 testing in Kaduna State

Africa Press Office -
In Kaduna State, Africa CDC in collaboration with NCDC, is supporting Giwa LGA with wide community sensitisation in preparation for mass COVID-19 testing in the area. Scale-up of testing is key in Nigeria's COVID-19 response, enabling timely isolation & treatment of cases.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s pensions industry

CNBC Africa -
Monthly data from Nigeria’s pensions industry shows that the country’s total pension fund assets stood at 10.6 trillion naira as at April this year with Federal Government Securities weighing 66.25 per cent of the total pension fund assets. The data also showed that new retirement savings account grew 85 per cent less in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: 4621 new cases of COVID-19 in South Africa

Africa Press Office -
COVID-19 Update: A total of 34452 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours. There are 4621 new cases of COVID-19. Regrettably, we report 53 more COVID-19 related deaths; 27 from the WC, 17 from EC, 8 from GP and 1 from KZN. We send our deepest condolences.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Telkom CEO on the decision to suspend dividend policy for 3 years

CNBC Africa -
Telecoms Company Telkom is suspending its dividend policy for the next 3 years as it prioritises its capital investment programme ahead of its nearing auction of spectrum.
Read more
Videos

Fitch revises Kenya’s B+ rating to negative from stable

CNBC Africa -
Ratings agency Fitch has revised the outlook on Kenya’s B+ sovereign ratings to negative from stable, while affirming the rating. And the Financial Times reported that Senegal President Macky Sall, in an interview, disclosed that oil and gas projects in the country could be delayed by up to two years due to COVID-19. Ridle Markus, Africa Strategist, Absa Corporate and Investment Banking joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda sees spike in coronavirus cases

CNBC Africa -
Rwanda has over the weekend seen a spike in COVID-19 cases, with some predicting renewed lockdown measures as a new wave of infections seems possible. Dr. Jose Nyamusore, Rwanda Biomedical Center joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Rwanda sets up $100mn COVID-19 relief fund

CNBC Africa -
More collaborations between sectors and the role of financial players in a post-COVID-19 recovery for economies will be key, well according to most experts but will this be enough? CNBC Africa spoke to Marc Holtzman, Chairman of Bank of Kigali for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

BluFx’s global oil market trends for 2020

CNBC Africa -
Oil producer club, OPEC, says global oil demand is anticipated to decline by 6.4 million barrels per day in the second half of the year compared with a decline of 11.9 million barrels per day in the first half of the year. Uchenna Minnis, Managing Partner at BluFx Nigeria joins CNBC Africa to discuss the trends in the global oil market and what they mean for emerging markets like Nigeria.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria to review Capital Market Masterplan

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed says there are on-going efforts to review the country’s Capital Market Masterplan in order to align the assumptions and projections with current realities. Nnamdi Nwizu, Co-Managing Partner at Comercio Partners joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is impacting Nigeria’s pensions industry

CNBC Africa -
Monthly data from Nigeria’s pensions industry shows that the country’s total pension fund assets stood at 10.6 trillion naira as at April this year with Federal Government Securities weighing 66.25 per cent of the total pension fund assets. The data also showed that new retirement savings account grew 85 per cent less in April 2020 compared to the same period in 2019. Pabina Yinkere, Chief Investment Officer at Sigma Pensions joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How this SA animation studio is taking the African story into the world

CNBC Africa -
South African animation studio, Triggerfish is the leading group behind Netflix’s first animated TV series from Africa, and they have announced its first international studio to be opened in Galway Ireland. Joining CNBC Africa to unpack their international expansion is Stuart Forrest, CEO of TriggerFish.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved