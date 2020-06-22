APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: Notification Note on COVID-19 Situational Update – 22nd June 2020

Updated:
The total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3238; of these one-hundred-thirty-one (131) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 4663. Among the confirmed cases, 94 of them are male and 37 are female and their age ranges from 2 to 80 years old. One-hundred-thirty (130) of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and one is a foreign national. Among the cases, 98 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 16 from Oromia region, 4 from Somali region, 3 from Afar region, 3 from Dire Dawa city administration, 3 from SNNP region, 2 from Gambella region, I from Amhara region and 1 from Tigray region.

Among the total laboratory tests conducted, 26 (10 from health facility and 16 from community) of them were from samples collected from dead bodies of which an 80-year-old male Addis Ababa resident from community tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total death related to COVID-19 in our country to seventy-five (75). We would like to pass our condolences to the families.

Furthermore, eighty-four (84) people (79 from Addis Ababa, 21 from Oromia region, 2 from Tigray region and 1 from SNNP region) recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 1297.

The number COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly due to the presence of community transmission. Anyone of us can be the nest person to acquire COVID-19, but we can prevent it if we act now. Therefore, let's support one another in this pandemic reminding others of the recommended preventions could save their lives. We need to practice all of the COVID-19 prevention methods in order to stay alive and healthy.

COVID-19 Situational Update as of Today

Total laboratory test conducted

219,566

Laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours

3238

Number of confirmed cases within 24 hours

131

Total active cases

3,289

Patients in severe condition

38

Newly recovered

84

Total recovered

1,297

Number of deaths in 24 hrs

1

Total deaths

75

Returned to their country

2

Total confirmed cases as of today

4,663

Daily notification note on COVID-19 situational update will be available on http://covid19.et starting from June 25, 2020.

The laboratory samples were collected from the high-risk community members, returnees/passengers at mandatory quarantine centers, contacts of the confirmed cases, health facility visitors and suspects at isolation centers.

For more information or to report if any person had contact with confirmed COVID-19 please call to the free toll line 8335 and 952 or to regular phone 0118276796 and regional toll free lines, or use our email: – [email protected]

