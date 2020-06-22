Coronavirus – Nigeria: Community sensitisation in preparation for mass COVID-19 testing in Kaduna State

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

In Kaduna State, Africa CDC in collaboration with NCDC, is supporting Giwa LGA with wide community sensitisation in preparation for mass COVID-19 testing in the area.

Scale-up of testing is key in Nigeria's COVID-19 response, enabling timely isolation & treatment of cases.

