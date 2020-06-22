Coronavirus – Rwanda: Update 21.06.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Total Cases – 728 (+26)
Recovered – 359 (+2)
tests – 111,257 (+3252)
Deaths – 2 (+0)
Active cases – 367
*New cases are in Rusizi (18), Rusumo (2) & Kigali (6), including from community testing
