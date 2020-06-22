Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (21st June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo
Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 1,327
Total number of deaths – 55
Active new cases – 18
Active cases at Isolation Centres – 484
Cumulative recoveries – 788
Number currently in quarantine – 1,371
Number discharged from quarantine – 6,602
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Government of Sierra Leone.