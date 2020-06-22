Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (21st June 2020)

Download logoThe total laboratory tests conducted within 24 hours are 3238; of these one-hundred-thirty-one (131) of them are confirmed positive for COVID-19 and the total confirmed cases as of today are 4663. Among the confirmed cases, 94 of them are male and 37 are female and their age ranges from 2 to 80 years old. One-hundred-thirty (130) of the confirmed cases are Ethiopians and one is a foreign national. Among the cases, 98 of them are identified from Addis Ababa, 16 from Oromia region, 4