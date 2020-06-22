Coronavirus – Somalia: Update as of 21.6.2020

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 24
Somaliland: 15
Puntland: 6
Benadir: 3
Male: 18
Female: 6
Recovery: 31
Death: 2
Total confirmed cases: 2,779
Total recoveries: 782
Total deaths: 90
