Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (22nd June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 33 Puntland: 21 Somaliland: 7 Galmudug: 5
Male: 30 Female: 3 Recovery: 36 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,812 Total recoveries: 818 Total deaths: 90
