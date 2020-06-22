Coronavirus – South Africa: Temporary closure of ISIbalo House due to positive COVID-19 case results in change of venue of Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) media conference

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) head office, ISIbalo House, has been closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

All primary and secondary contacts will be traced and managed as per Department of Health guidelines. ISIbalo House will be closed while the building is disinfected and deep-cleaned.

As the building will not be accessible, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey: Quarter 1 2020 media conference scheduled for Tuesday 23 June 2020 will now be held at Department of Environmental Affairs, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko, Arcadia.

Lock up: 11:00

Embargo: 11:30

