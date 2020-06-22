Coronavirus – Uganda: Update on the COVID-19 Outbreak in Uganda (22 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

The Ministry of Health confirms four (4) new COVID-19 cases from 2,224 samples tested on 21st June, 2020. Two (2) new cases were among 1,600 samples tested from Points of Entry while the other two (2) were among 624 samples of alerts and contacts. All confirmed cases are Ugandans. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Uganda is now 774.

A total of fourteen (14) foreign truck drivers (9 Kenyans, 3 Tanzanians, 1 Burundian and 1 Rwandan) tested positive for COVID-19 and were handed over to their respective country of origin.

Confirmed Cases:

1.Two (02) of the confirmed cases are truck drivers; One (1) who arrived from South Sudan via Elegu Point of Entry while one (1) arrived from Kenya via Malaba Point of Entry.

2. Two (02) of the confirmed cases are alerts and contacts to previously confirmed cases; one (1) is from Amuru District and was under quarantine at the time of test while one (1) is from Kyotera District.

Currently, there are 256 active cases in admission (143 are Ugandans while 113 are foreigners). Uganda has registered a total of 631 COVID-19 recoveries and to-date, NO COVID-19 related death has been recorded.

