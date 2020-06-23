APO

African Development Bank approves EUR 88 million loan to Cameroon to finance COVID-19 response

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Monday approved a EUR 88 million loan to Cameroon as direct budget support to finance the country’s COVID-19 crisis response.

The loan, to the country’s COVID-19 Crisis Response Budget Support Programme (PABRC), falls under the framework of the Bank’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Facility (CRF) of up to $10 billion, the institution’s main channel to cushion African countries from the economic and health impacts of the crisis.

In Cameroon, the pandemic has revealed the structural weaknesses of the country’s health system and economy, particularly the limited human and financial resources allocated to the health sector.

The PABRC’s goal is to check the spread of the coronavirus, to save lives and to mitigate its adverse socio-economic effects on the Central African country, particularly on households and businesses. The programme also involves longer-term actions to build the resilience of the economy as a basis for recovery.

It will support the implementation of a health response plan to improve testing and ensure early detection and rapid management of the virus, thus reducing case fatality and improving the recovery rate. It will also support the most vulnerable in society by paying family allowances to staff of companies unable to pay social security contributions as well as distributing health kits.  

“Women play a key role in the fight against the spread of COVID-19 as wives, mothers, caregivers and community resource persons. The social protection and economic resilience actions under this support will particularly target women and the households and businesses headed by them,” Bank Acting Director General and Country Manager for Cameroon, Solomane Kone said.

Measures to sustain economic activity and safeguard employment will include value-added tax (VAT) credits to restore the cash position of enterprises as well as procuring inputs to support strategic agricultural value chains including poultry, fish, seeds and cereals. It will also support key small and medium-sized enterprises in the agribusiness, health and education sectors.

This operation complements the Bank’s $13 million special emergency project for Economic and Monetary Community of Central Africa(CEMAC) member countries and the Democratic Republic of Congo, to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, which was approved earlier this month.

COVID-19 has broken out at a time when the Cameroonian economy, the largest and most diversified in the Central Africa, is recovering from the 2014 shock caused by a sharp fall in the world prices of the country’s main export products ­– oil, cocoa and timber. Without support, the spread of COVID-19 in Cameroon could compromise the reform drive and jeopardise the progress made in recent years.

The first confirmed case of COVID-19 in Cameroon was identified on 6 March 2020. By 22 June, the Central African country had more than 12,041 confirmed cases, including 308  deaths and 7,740  recoveries. The Centre (Yaoundé) and Littoral (Douala) Regions have the highest number of cases, representing about 55.8% and 32.2% of the total, respectively.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Amba Mpoke-Bigg Communication and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels

CNBC Africa -
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa's oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom

CNBC Africa -
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa's economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations

CNBC Africa -
It's been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
What's Next For The U.S. Economy: Jim O'Neill

CNBC -
Jim O'Neill says successful companies in the future won't just focus on maximizing profits but will prioritize environmental and social issues, too. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management discusses how governments around the world
What the 2020/21 budget means for Rwanda's private sector

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday Rwanda's final budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year was read by the country's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana. In it, an expected decrease in tax revenue was revealed, as well as the amounts allotted for developmental efforts, domestic production and the transportation sector among others. KPMG Rwanda Senior Tax Manager, Angello Musinguzi joins CNBC Africa for more.
The entrepreneur who feels Nigeria has left small business to navigate COVID-19 alone.

CNBC Africa -
"Small businesses, like mine, a group that makes up over 80 percent of the labour force of my country, have been left alone to navigate these shaky waters,"
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES "VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS"

FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
South Africa's Ramaphosa warns that 'difficult days lie ahead' as crucial budget approaches

CNBC -
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN's North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
