APO

Coronavirus – East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection.

Countries in the HECA region host approximately 4.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and have a long history of receiving asylum seekers and providing them with protection. Before the pandemic, the countries continuously received new people seeking safety and protection from violence and conflict, political persecution, or other threats to their lives. States started closing their borders in March as a public health measure to contain the transnational spread of COVID-19, without safeguards for the many women, men and children fleeing threats to their lives and freedoms and needing to seek asylum.

“While countries in the region are faced with a genuine public health emergency, governments, with support from international partners, must find solutions that respect international human rights and refugee law commitments, including the right to seek asylum. Governments should consider measures such as medical screening or testing, preventative and time-bound quarantine facilities at border crossing points to allow access to asylum seekers,” said Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International’s Director for East and Southern Africa.

Burundi, Ethiopia, Rwanda, and Somalia closed their borders in March 2020. In Kenya, the borders with Somalia and Tanzania closed on 16 May. Asylum seekers and refugees who cross into Kenya are sometimes arrested and returned to the border point of entry.

Blanket border closures contravene international refugee law by denying people in need of international protection an effective opportunity to seek asylum. They also violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits states from turning away people at a border and returning them to a country where they would be at risk of persecution or danger.

Along the DRC-Uganda border, approximately 10,000 displaced people have been camped out since May, waiting to seek asylum in Uganda. Following a 16 June decision by the Uganda government to allow them to enter the country, efforts are underway to prepare for their safe entry, quarantine, and settlement.

“We welcome Uganda’s decision to receive this specific group of Congolese asylum seekers. We urge the government and partners to ensure quarantine conditions for this group are dignified, and to develop more general measures to admit people needing international protection at other border points,” said Robert Hakiza, Coordinator of the Global Refugee-Led Network-Africa Chapter.

On Uganda’s border with South Sudan, for example, hundreds of people displaced by recent fighting between government soldiers and armed groups in Central Equatoria State are stuck, hoping to cross into Uganda. They are living in makeshift structures and are in urgent need of food, proper shelter, medical care, and access to clean water. Uganda closed its borders on 20 March.

“Governments should consider measures such as medical screening or testing, preventative and time-bound quarantine facilities at border crossing points to allow access to asylum seekers”

“Regional bodies such as the East African Community (EAC), the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and the African Union (AU) should provide more leadership and guidance on how countries can safely open their borders to asylum seekers. The international community must also step in to provide the needed assistance to displaced persons, whichever the side of the border they are on,” said Lydia Zigomo, Oxfam’s Regional Director in the Horn, East and Central Africa.

The organizations are calling on regional bodies to help and encourage governments develop procedures and policies that would allow movement across borders for individuals wanting to seek asylum. This should include workable protocols for COVID-19 screening, testing and quarantine, and special measures that address the needs of marginalized groups, such as unaccompanied children, particularly in quarantine facilities.

“While the EAC has been instrumental in supporting harmonized border screenings to allow the movement of cargo across the region, they have been silent about access to asylum-seekers. Regional bodies must not leave refugees out of their COVID-19 response plans,” said George Kegoro, Executive Director of the Kenya Human Rights Commission.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.

Related Content

Coronavirus

South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns that ‘difficult days lie ahead’ as crucial budget approaches

CNBC -
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
Read more
APO

Seychelles: African Development Bank extends $10 million loan to support COVID-19 responses as economy reopens

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) on Monday approved a $10 million loan to the Republic of Seychelles to support the government’s COVID-19 response program. The loan will be channeled toward macroeconomic stabilization, strengthening national health responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, and safeguarding livelihoods and social safety nets. Against a backdrop of declining revenues, the Seychelles government recently amended its budget to resp
Read more
APO

Togo: African Development Bank approves $3 million loan reallocation to agriculture sector for COVID-19 response

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Board of Directors of the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) have approved the reallocation of $3 million in loan resources to help Togo purchase agricultural inputs to enhance food security in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The approval on 18 June, enables required funds from a previously approved African Development Fund (ADF) loan to be channeled to the Togo Agro-Food Processing Project (PTA-Togo), for the purchase of fertilizers, organic pesticides and seeds for
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom

CNBC Africa -
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations

CNBC Africa -
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Jim O’Neill

CNBC -
Jim O’Neill says successful companies in the future won’t just focus on maximizing profits but will prioritize environmental and social issues, too. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management discusses how governments around the world
Read more
Videos

What the 2020/21 budget means for Rwanda’s private sector

CNBC Africa -
Yesterday Rwanda's final budget for the 2020/21 fiscal year was read by the country's Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Uzziel Ndagijimana. In it, an expected decrease in tax revenue was revealed, as well as the amounts allotted for developmental efforts, domestic production and the transportation sector among others. KPMG Rwanda Senior Tax Manager, Angello Musinguzi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

COMMENT: Why it may be easier for Tito Mboweni to wrestle a hippo rather than close its mouth.

Chris Bishop -
“There is not much wriggle room that the fiscus has left coming into 2020 and now we face this miracle budget with a shortfall in revenue,” says Nesan Nair a senior portfolio manager at Sasfin.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns that ‘difficult days lie ahead’ as crucial budget approaches

CNBC -
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels

CNBC Africa -
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved