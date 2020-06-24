APO

African Development Bank ranks 4th on global index of transparency

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

Publish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its Aid Transparency Index. The Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major development agencies. The index places the Bank in the highest category of transparency along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP.

“We congratulate the African Development Bank – Sovereign Portfolio on achieving 4th place in the 2020 Aid Transparency Index. As large quantities of aid are being reallocated to deal with the COVID-19 emergency, the transparency of international aid is more important than ever,” said Gary Forster, CEO of Publish What You Fund, which has produced the index each year since 2011.

Publish What You Fund ranked the Bank ‘very good’ — The highest of the five categories used to assess organisations’ transparency. The ranking is based on several criteria, including finance and budgets, basic information data, organisational planning and performance.

In the new Index, which covers the 2019 year, the African Development Bank scored 95.5 out of 100 on transparency — A significant improvement on its score for 2018.

“It is promising to see an increase in the quantity, quality and timeliness of aid data now being shared by a broad cross section of the world’s major aid agencies. As we work together to fill the gaps in the aid data landscape, we look forward to exploring how we can best meet the demand for data and data engagement,” said Gary Forster, CEO of Publish What You Fund.

The institution’s commitment to total transparency is illustrated by MapAfrica (https://bit.ly/2Cw8kEA) — A web-based platform that maps all of the Bank’s investments across the African continent.

“I am absolutely delighted with this achievement!” said Swazi Tshabalala, Acting Senior Vice President for the African Development Bank Group. “It crowns this institution’s commitment to transparency at a time when it has never been so important. With such large volumes of funding now being assigned to combat the Covid-19 pandemic, it is crucial for our citizens to know how much, where and when the African Development Bank is investing in Africa’s development.”

Click here (https://bit.ly/37XEsMZ) to access the full report.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Development Bank Group (AfDB).

Media Contact: Emeka Anuforo Media Relations Officer Communications and External Relations Department African Development Bank Email: [email protected]

About the African Development Bank Group: The African Development Bank Group (www.AfDB.org) is Africa’s premier development finance institution. It comprises three distinct entities: the African Development Bank (AfDB), the African Development Fund (ADF) and the Nigeria Trust Fund (NTF). On the ground in 41 African countries with an external office in Japan, the Bank contributes to the economic development and the social progress of its 54 regional member states. For more information: www.AfDB.org

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (23rd June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 45 Total confirmed cases: 848 Total active cases: 578 Total recovered: 259 Total number of tests conducted: 11174 Total deaths: 11Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Population, Republic of Malawi.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

African Development Bank ranks 4th on global index of transparency

Africa Press Office -
Download logoPublish What You Fund has ranked the African Development Bank (www.AfDB.org) fourth out of 47 global development institutions on its Aid Transparency Index. The Index is the only independent measure of aid transparency among the world’s major development agencies. The index places the Bank in the highest category of transparency along with other world class institutions such as the World Bank, the Asian Development Bank and UNDP. “We congratulate the African Developme
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: The budget tightrope for finmin Mboweni

CNBC Africa -
Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for an in-depth discussion about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s quest to find about R130 billion from his ministries to make up the R500 billion stimulus package to help the economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Minister Nathi Mthethwa on the approval of resumption of football relating to Coronavirus COVID-19 Level 3 Regulations

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Mr Nathi Mthethwa published gazetted Directions relating to COVID-19 Level 3 Regulations on 28 May 2020, which cover the resumption of sport activities. The different Sport bodies are submitting their plans, indicating their state of readiness and the stringent health protocols they will implement in accordance with the prescribed Regulations and Directions. The plans of the Premier Soccer League have been approved, considering the mitigat
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: The budget tightrope for finmin Mboweni

CNBC Africa -
Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist at Investec joins CNBC Africa for an in-depth discussion about Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s quest to find about R130 billion from his ministries to make up the R500 billion stimulus package to help the economy weather the COVID-19 pandemic....
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market extends rally

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bonds market continues to rally as demand for securities appeared to outweigh the supply at the previous trading session. The market witnessed a demand for all maturities across the curve despite the current low yield regime. Ifueko Oduekun, Team Lead, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Mining

‘Welcome to the age of copper’: Why the coronavirus pandemic could spark a red metal rally

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is set to pave the way for “the age of copper,” according to the director of energy, climate and...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s new electricity tariff regime begins in July

CNBC Africa -
The scheduled increment of electricity tariff in Nigeria will begin from July this year according to the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who has also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted plans to reposition Nigeria’s electricity market. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
Economy

COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget

Chris Bishop -
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Finance Minister Tito Mboweni delivers emergency budget (full speech)

CNBC Africa -
South African finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis....
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved