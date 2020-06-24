APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Treat climate crisis with same urgency as COVID-19 pandemic; new Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) paper

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

A post coronavirus recovery in Africa should address the fundamental causes of vulnerabilities and go beyond fiscal and monetary adjustments whose sole aim is to ensure the survival and perpetuation of the current system of production, consumption and distribution which is responsible for the climate crisis, according to a new discussion paper published by the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

In the discussion paper produced against the backdrop of the unprecedented global health crisis, titled; Climate Change and Development in Africa Post COVID-19: Some Critical Reflections, the ECA’s African Climate Policy Centre’s (ACPC) argues that a new political economy based on cohesion, equality and environmental sustainability is required to enable drastic climate actions.

The paper addresses the climate emergency and lessons from COVID-19, global warming, financing the twin crises, the required energy transition, climate change perceptions and whether COVID-19 lessons can benefit climate action.

“Sustainability in a post COVID-19 world should be based on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and protecting the environment,” reads the paper, adding recovery plans must not reinvest in dirty, polluting industries but promote meaningful employment, ensure just transitions, and be based on available science.

“Funds required to underwrite climate actions actually exist, and the same approach used to mobilize COVID-19 funds should secure even greater investment in a carbon-neutral economy.”

The paper highlights that the fundamental reason for the recognition of COVID-19 threats and the limited recognition of climate change threats is that COVID-19 has been clearly understood, beyond the health impacts as an immediate and present threat to global development, while climate change continues to be viewed as a long term and uncertain threat to some remote communities of the world.

“What is required, and urgently, is a fundamental shift in perceptions and attitudes in order to engender a development centric understanding of climate change,” the ACPC experts say, adding; “Suggestions that we cannot afford to address climate change, biodiversity loss and economic crises at the same time represents a false choice, both crises must be addressed at the same time.”

“We should not seek to simply restore the pre-pandemic status quo. What is required is a paradigm shift. Green transitions are not only about energy transitions, they are about transforming everything from food systems to consumption and waste management,” ACPC experts proffer in the paper.

They advocate a massive injection of resources into national meteorological and hydrological services across Africa in line with the scale of the climate threat to all sectors of the continent’s economies.

“We have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic that timely response is of the essence. It marks the difference between containing a crisis and allowing it to spill over and completely overwhelm public organizations’ ability to function effectively,” the experts say.

Climate change exacerbates existing vulnerabilities and inequalities, and that historical, political and economic factors determine societal vulnerability to climate change hazards and risks, the experts said.

They note that the Paris Agreement, is pivoted on the principle of ‘enlightened self-interest’ and that every nation will act in its enlightened self-interest to mitigate its own emissions, and will increase its mitigation actions as other nations also mitigate theirs.

“The inadequacy of this principle is glaring,” the ACPC experts say in the paper, adding the global response to COVID-19 had demonstrated the utility of multilateralism and the common interest of humanity.

“The lesson of COVID-19, therefore is that science can in fact be translated into urgent policy decisions if there is sufficient political will. The response to COVID-19 has been based on unprecedented government intervention, and almost universal social acceptance of the radical measures adopted by all but a few governments. Countries quick to respond have handled the virus more effectively.”

The same approach is needed for climate policies, the paper opines.

“COVID-19 has given rise to an uncontested recognition of the centrality of the state in managing the crisis. It has demonstrated the urgent need to build state capacities,” reads the paper.

The paper also touches on the revised Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and the need for an immediate review if they do not put the world on course for limiting global warming to less than two degrees Celsius.

It urges the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Conference of Parties to move from perpetual negotiation to a deliberative and democratic process where representatives of all stakeholders in society agree on the best ways to transition to a sustainable future, including imposing restrictions on detrimental activities and determining the allocation of responsibilities, costs and reparations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA).

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – Africa: UNAIDS Executive Director sets out HIV/COVID-19 landscape at opening of Programme Coordinating Board (PCB) meeting

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe 46th meeting of the UNAIDS Programme Coordinating Board commenced on 23 June 2020. Held for the first time as a virtual meeting, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting will see three days of discussion and reflection on the HIV response, the interconnectedness between the twin pandemics of HIV and COVID-19 and the work of the Secretariat and the Joint Programme. In her opening address to the PCB meeting, Winnie Byanyima, the Executive Director of UNAIDS, presented
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (23 June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 155 Confirmed cases: 4952 New recoveries: 102 Total recoveries: 1782 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 128Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee to conduct oversight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19. The committee will conclude its Gauteng oversight visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath, Leratong and Kalafong Hospitals.   Details of the oversight: Day 2: Wednesday, 24 June 2020   City of Johannesburg, West Rand and Tshwane   10h00-11h20:      &
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (23rd June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
25 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 19 Lusaka, 6 Chirundu); 4 deaths (Deaths reported from: 3 Lusaka (BIDs from UTH), 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (Recovery reported from: 1 Lusaka) Tests in the last 24 hours: 1,257 (50,771 cumulative) Cumulative cases: 1477 Total recoveries: 1213 Total deaths: 18 Active cases: 246 Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Zambia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

How to change the narrative on tax evasion in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
A survey by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group shows low tax morale among Nigerians as over 80 per cent of individuals and nearly 70 per cent of businesses believe that tax evasion is either not wrong at all, or that it is wrong but understandable. Only a few believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What economists expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
In the next three hours South African finance minister Tito Mboweni will reveal his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis. What he has to do is re prioritise about R130 billion in government spending to make up the R500 billion package aimed at cushioning the blow to the economy. The stakes are high as the once mighty economy of South Africa teeters on the brink of a depression akin to that of the 1930s. Treasury warns that the economy could contract by between 5.4 and 16.1 per cent and up to 1.8 million jobs could be lost. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes and Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Bolt secures about $103mn investment capital to help navigate COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Bolt raised an investment round amounting to about $103 million from Naya Capital Management to boost its growth and development strategy. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager of Bolt Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

African Bank CEO: How COVID-19 has impacted the bank’s earnings

CNBC Africa -
African Bank reported a half-year loss after taking a R550 million charge for bad debts. The company made a net loss after tax of 111 million rand compared to a profit of R533 million in the same period last year. African Bank CEO, Basani Maluleke joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Economy

COVID-19: “This Hippo is eating our children’s inheritance”Tito Mboweni on debt in the emergency budget

Chris Bishop -
"We have flattened the curve and saved many lives. As a farmer will tell you when the storm is raging you have to protect you plants....the storm shall pass," says Mboweni.
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market extends rally

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bonds market continues to rally as demand for securities appeared to outweigh the supply at the previous trading session. The market witnessed a demand for all maturities across the curve despite the current low yield regime. Ifueko Oduekun, Team Lead, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Mining

‘Welcome to the age of copper’: Why the coronavirus pandemic could spark a red metal rally

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is set to pave the way for “the age of copper,” according to the director of energy, climate and...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s new electricity tariff regime begins in July

CNBC Africa -
The scheduled increment of electricity tariff in Nigeria will begin from July this year according to the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who has also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted plans to reposition Nigeria’s electricity market. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved