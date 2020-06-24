APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (24th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 25 Somaliland: 17 Benadir: 7 South West: 1

Male: 19 Female: 6 Recovery: 8 Death: 0

Total confirmed cases: 2,860 Total recoveries: 837 Total deaths: 90

