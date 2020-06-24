Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (24th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
New cases confirmed today: 25 Somaliland: 17 Benadir: 7 South West: 1
Male: 19 Female: 6 Recovery: 8 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,860 Total recoveries: 837 Total deaths: 90
