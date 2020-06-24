APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee to conduct oversight at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Download logo

The Portfolio Committee on Health will tomorrow continue with its oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19. The committee will conclude its Gauteng oversight visit at Chris Hani Baragwanath, Leratong and Kalafong Hospitals.   Details of the oversight: Day 2: Wednesday, 24 June 2020  

City of Johannesburg, West Rand and Tshwane   10h00-11h20:           Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital & Nasrec Expo Centre   12h00-13h00:           Leratong Hospital   14h30-15h30:           Kalafong Hospital

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.

Related Content

Mining

‘Welcome to the age of copper’: Why the coronavirus pandemic could spark a red metal rally

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is set to pave the way for “the age of copper,” according to the director of energy, climate and...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s new electricity tariff regime begins in July

CNBC Africa -
The scheduled increment of electricity tariff in Nigeria will begin from July this year according to the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who has also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted plans to reposition Nigeria’s electricity market. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: COVID-19 WHO Africa Update 24 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Over 321,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent - with more than 153,000 recoveries & 8,400 deaths. View country figures & more with the WHO African Region COVID-19 Dashboard: https://arcg.is/XvuSX.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

How to change the narrative on tax evasion in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
A survey by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group shows low tax morale among Nigerians as over 80 per cent of individuals and nearly 70 per cent of businesses believe that tax evasion is either not wrong at all, or that it is wrong but understandable. Only a few believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What economists expect from finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
In the next three hours South African finance minister Tito Mboweni will reveal his emergency budget to help the country's economy weather the COVID-19 crisis. What he has to do is re prioritise about R130 billion in government spending to make up the R500 billion package aimed at cushioning the blow to the economy. The stakes are high as the once mighty economy of South Africa teeters on the brink of a depression akin to that of the 1930s. Treasury warns that the economy could contract by between 5.4 and 16.1 per cent and up to 1.8 million jobs could be lost. Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes and Azar Jammine, Director and Chief Economist at Econometrix join CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Bolt secures about $103mn investment capital to help navigate COVID-19 shocks

CNBC Africa -
Bolt raised an investment round amounting to about $103 million from Naya Capital Management to boost its growth and development strategy. Ola Akinnusi, Country Manager of Bolt Kenya joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

African Bank CEO: How COVID-19 has impacted the bank’s earnings

CNBC Africa -
African Bank reported a half-year loss after taking a R550 million charge for bad debts. The company made a net loss after tax of 111 million rand compared to a profit of R533 million in the same period last year. African Bank CEO, Basani Maluleke joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: How the shift to remote learning is impacting educations systems in Africa

CNBC Africa -
Educations systems or the lack of have been put to the test across many parts of the continent as a result of the lock-down measures imposed to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic but to what extent is remote learning a challenge? Africa Publishing Innovation Fund Member and Publisher, Lawrence Njangi joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

Nigeria’s bonds market extends rally

CNBC Africa -
Nigeria’s bonds market continues to rally as demand for securities appeared to outweigh the supply at the previous trading session. The market witnessed a demand for all maturities across the curve despite the current low yield regime. Ifueko Oduekun, Team Lead, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Mining

‘Welcome to the age of copper’: Why the coronavirus pandemic could spark a red metal rally

CNBC -
The coronavirus pandemic is set to pave the way for “the age of copper,” according to the director of energy, climate and...
Read more
Videos

Nigeria’s new electricity tariff regime begins in July

CNBC Africa -
The scheduled increment of electricity tariff in Nigeria will begin from July this year according to the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman who has also noted that the COVID-19 outbreak has impacted plans to reposition Nigeria’s electricity market. Oti Ikomi, CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Proton Energy joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

How to change the narrative on tax evasion in Nigeria

CNBC Africa -
A survey by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group shows low tax morale among Nigerians as over 80 per cent of individuals and nearly 70 per cent of businesses believe that tax evasion is either not wrong at all, or that it is wrong but understandable. Only a few believe that tax evasion is wrong and punishable. Taiwo Oyedele, Partner and West Africa Tax Leader at PwC Nigeria joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved