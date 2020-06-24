APO

Coronavirus – Sudan: UNAMID awareness campaign on COVID-19

UNAMID Bangladeshi peacekeepers provide masks and hand sanitizers to local population in the streets of Elfasher town in North Darfur as part of their awareness campaign on COVID-19. This campaign is also extended to university students and lecturers at Elfasher University. These efforts are part of the Mission’s overall response to support the host community in combating the spread of COVID-19.

