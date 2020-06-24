Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (23rd June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

25 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 19 Lusaka, 6 Chirundu); 4 deaths (Deaths reported from: 3 Lusaka (BIDs from UTH), 1 Ndola); 1 recovery (Recovery reported from: 1 Lusaka)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 1,257 (50,771 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1477

Total recoveries: 1213

Total deaths: 18

Active cases: 246

