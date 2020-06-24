APO

Corporate Council on Africa Launches Inaugural Leaders Forum – First Day Spotlights the Global Financial Response to COVID-19 in Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

On Tuesday, June 23, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) launched its inaugural Leaders Forum – a high level virtual forum to bring together Heads of State, senior USG and African government officials, CEOs and private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions. Under the theme “Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery”, the Forum will focus on issues critical to address the unprecedented dual crisis of fighting the devastating COVID-19 pandemic and strategically promoting economic recovery on the continent and a bright future for the U.S.-Africa economic relationship.

The opening session of the Forum focused on the Global Financial Response to COVID-19 in Africa. CCA President and CEO, Florizelle Liser, welcomed business and government leaders from across the U.S. and Africa. She noted that although CCA had postponed its signature U.S.-Africa Business Summit which had been scheduled to take place in Marrakech, Morocco in June 2020, CCA recognized that the world could not wait until the battle against COVID-19 was won before coming together to strategize and create a path toward the future. 

Thus, the Leaders Forum will provide CCA members and stakeholders a platform needed now more than ever in these challenging times.

The Forum then was treated to opening remarks by H.E. Paul Kagame, President, Republic of Rwanda. President Kagame stated that “The world is full of uncertainties right now but there’s no doubt that Africa and the U.S. will continue to be important trade and investment partners for each other.” During a fireside chat moderated by CCA Board Vice Chair and CEO of Development Finance International Diane Willkens, President Kagame highlighted three key areas of common interest – the  strategy to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the urgent need for coordinated efforts, and lastly trade. In talking about Rwanda’s strategy to combat the pandemic, President Kagame discussed the measures Rwanda had taken to keep the pandemic spread under control, which included a combination of lockdown, policies, and rigorous testing and contact tracing.

Day one of the Forum also featured a high-level panel discussion with private sector leaders and senior multilateral officials including Dr. Donald Kaberuka (Chairman and Managing Partner, SouthBridge Group), Dr. Vera Songwe (Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations and Executive Secretary, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa), Admassu Tadesse (President, Trade and Development Bank), Dr. Albert Zeufack (Chief Economist, Africa, The World Bank Group),  and Akin Dawodu (Cluster Head for Sub-Saharan Africa, Citi).

Panelists addressed debt relief for the continent and called for a coordinated African and global financial response to COVID-19 and economic recovery in Africa, emphasizing the role of the private sector and multilateral institutions. Dr. Kaberuka, one of four AU COVID-19 response “envoys” stated that “Africa is not going to the world looking for something, but we are trying to figure out how can Africa be part of this global financial response.” Dr. Vera Songwe provided background on the elements and logic of the debt relief being sought for Africa, noting that “It is a no brainer for African countries to access the Debt Service Suspension Initiative which will give them immediate access to $13 billion in liquidity.” Dr. Zeufack emphasized the important role the World Bank and international financial institutions must play in Africa’s economic recovery from the pandemic, and Trade and Development Bank (TDB) President Admassu Tadesse noted that his institution was not only providing resources to governments and private sector companies, but supporting development projects urgently needed under the current circumstances. Citi executive Akin Dawodu noted that Citi and other financial institutions were playing their part by “protecting their balance sheet, maintaining their capital adequacy and maintaining access to liquidity in general while providing working capital and financing short term needs to their corporate clients.”

Building on the momentum of today’s session, the second day of Leaders Forum, entitled “Resiliency in Action: Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19”, will explore the innovative steps taken by African governments and the U.S. and African private sector to fight the pandemic and mitigate the effects of the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. This session will feature H.E. Filipe Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique, providing opening remarks.  And will be followed by a high level panel including Honorable Betty Maina (Cabinet Secretary, Ministry of Industrialization, Trade and Enterprise Development of Kenya), Farid Fezoua (President and CEO, GE Africa), Gregory Rockson (Co-Founder and CEO, Mpharma), Angela Wasunna (Global Vice President for Policy, Pfizer Inc.) Bill Killeen (CEO, Acrow Bridge), Dr. Witney Schneidman, (Covington & Burling, LLP) and Dr. Jim Winkler (Vice President & Director, Economic Growth Division, Creative Associates International of Creative Associates International).

Over the course of the week, CCA will continue to convene U.S. and African government and private sector leaders with the aim of advancing dialogue on resiliency of the U.S.-African business engagement to drive economic recovery in a post-COVID era. Registration will remain open all week, and business and government leaders are encouraged to register here (https://bit.ly/3hVdrON) to attend the upcoming sessions.

The CCA Leaders Forum is being generously sponsored by Acrow Bridge; Afro Tourism; AllAfrica, APO Group; Caterpillar Inc.; Citi; Covington and Burling LLP; Creative Associates; Development Finance International; Flutterwave; General Electric; Lockheed Martin; Procter & Gamble; Rabin Martin; and Visa Inc.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Corporate Council on Africa (CCA).

About Corporate Council on Africa (CCA): Corporate Council on Africa (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) is the leading U.S. business association focused solely on connecting business interests between the United States and Africa. CCA uniquely represents a broad cross section of member companies from small and medium size businesses to multinationals as well as U.S. and African firms. Learn more at www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com.

Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Positive Cases at Parliament

Africa Press Office -
Download logoParliament notes the increasing number of Covid-19 in the country and continues to urge all South Africans to cooperate with the government and to vigilantly observe all hygiene and safety protocols. As a nation, collectively and individually, we must intensify the battle against this pandemic, which is continuing to cause devastation to families and our economy. While the rate of infections remains a concern, we are however encouraged by the number of those recovering from the v
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: Belgium condemns deadly attack on UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Africa Press Office -
Download logoBelgium condemns the deadly attack on MONUSCO, the UN peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo, on 22 June. A confrontation between an armed group and UN blue helmets in Beni, left at least one person dead and several wounded. Belgium expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the Indonesian blue helmet who lost his life, as well as to the Indonesian authorities and the United Nations, and wishes the wounded a speedy recovery. Belgium calls on the Congo
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – South Sudan: COVID-19 and conflict threaten health system and ceasefire in South Sudan

Africa Press Office -
Download logoThe impact of COVID-19 risks undermining the fragile health system in South Sudan, causing the death of many more people from preventable health problems than the virus itself, said the Special Representative of the Secretary-General, David Shearer. In a briefing to the United Nations Security Council, David Shearer detailed the twin threat posed by COVID-19 and escalating conflict in the regions which could unravel the ceasefire. So far, 1916 COVID-19 cases and 35 deaths have b
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – East Africa: People seeking safety are trapped at borders due to COVID-19 measures

Africa Press Office -
Download logoA coalition of international, national, and refugee-led organizations in the Horn, East and Central Africa (HECA) have today called on governments in the region to reopen borders for asylum seekers. The organizations are calling on governments to put in place measures that manage the current health emergency while ensuring asylum seekers can seek protection. Countries in the HECA region host approximately 4.6 million refugees and asylum seekers and have a long history of
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Videos

Tsogo Sun CEO on the takeover of Marriott hotels

CNBC Africa -
U.S company on moves out the hotel business and S.A is moving in. US hotel giant Marriot is going to ditch three of South Africa’s oldest hotels in the face of Covid-19. In from the wings stepped in home grown hotel group Tsogo Sun – which already hold shares in these hotels – to take them over to try and save them. Is this a fire sale or just merely shrewd buying in at the bottom of the market? Tsogo Sun Hotels CEO, Marcel von Aulock joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

SA seeks R1.5tn for infrastructure boom

CNBC Africa -
Finance minister Tito Mboweni will have the difficult task of coming up with a budget to save South Africa’s economy. But tension has already started last week when South Africa Reserve Bank governor, Lesetja Kganyago announced its resistance to finance the growing budget deficit. On top of this the South African government has told asset managers and banks that they need R1.5 trillion from over the next decade for infrastructure. Jason Lightfoot, Portfolio Manager for Futuregrowth Infrastructure & Development Bond Fund joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Bushveld CEO on FY numbers & COVID-19 impact on operations

CNBC Africa -
It’s been a topsy-turvy year for South African miner Bushveld Minerals yet the company has managed to post a set of tidy year end numbers. The falling vanadium price - down 34 per cent in the year - hammered the company's revenue. It fell 39 per cent to just over $116 million. Bushveld CEO, Fortune Mojapelo joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

What’s Next For The U.S. Economy: Jim O’Neill

CNBC -
Jim O’Neill says successful companies in the future won’t just focus on maximizing profits but will prioritize environmental and social issues, too. The former chairman of Goldman Sachs Asset Management discusses how governments around the world
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

International News

Apple stock hits all-time high: CNBC After Hours

CNBC -
CNBC.com's MacKenzie Sigalos brings you the day's top business news headlines. On today's show, CNBC.com Technology Editor Steve Kovach breaks down the biggest news from Apple's WWDC yesterday, and explains the developer community's growing frustrati
Read more
Economy

COMMENT: Why it may be easier for Tito Mboweni to wrestle a hippo rather than close its mouth.

Chris Bishop -
“There is not much wriggle room that the fiscus has left coming into 2020 and now we face this miracle budget with a shortfall in revenue,” says Nesan Nair a senior portfolio manager at Sasfin.
Read more
Coronavirus

South Africa’s Ramaphosa warns that ‘difficult days lie ahead’ as crucial budget approaches

CNBC -
Key Points Aware of the economic toll being wreaked by the lockdowns, the government has begun lifting restrictions,...
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: Demvco sees R75mn in sales during lock-down

CNBC Africa -
Markets like Tower Property Fund, Investec Property Fund and Balwin Property all show improved trading on the JSE listing. Entering from the left wing is the Demvco Group, a real estate group selling premium luxury real estates on the KZN’s North Coast. Demvco has seen R75 million in sales during lock-down. Is this a sign that property investment is growing? If so, does the low interest rate play a role? Charles Thompson, Director of Devmco Group joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved