Former Google, Microsoft Marketing Executive Joyce Kim Joins Genesys as CMO

Genesys® (www.Genesys.com), the global leader in cloud customer experience (https://bit.ly/3duDOIf) and contact center solutions (https://bit.ly/2Yr2PzI), has appointed proven technology marketing executive, Joyce Kim, to the company’s leadership team as chief marketing officer (CMO). She succeeds Merijn te Booij, who now serves as general manager (GM) for the company’s new business unit, Employee Engagement Solutions.

New Genesys CMO Joyce Kim

As CMO, Kim oversees worldwide marketing for Genesys, reporting to Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tony Bates, and will play a pivotal role in elevating the company as the undisputed leader in personalized customer experience. She will drive overall marketing strategy and position the company for further growth by building on its market momentum as well as expanding its partner and developer ecosystem. Kim brings more than two decades of technology sector experience to Genesys, with expertise in data-driven digital marketing and executing go-to-market strategies for software solutions leveraging cloud-based enterprise data, communications, artificial intelligence (AI), IoT and more.

Most recently, she was CMO and Chief Digital Officer for Arm, where she helped build a new software as a service (SaaS) business from the ground up and oversaw company-wide digital transformation initiatives. Prior to Arm, Kim led marketing for global brands such as Skype and Skype for Business at Microsoft as well as product partnerships and communications for Chromebooks and Google Hangouts at Google.

“Joyce’s successful track record driving growth and delivering results for global technology companies, combined with her technical, creative and strategic acumen, will be instrumental for Genesys as we take our brand to the next level,” said Bates. “I can’t think of a more exceptional executive than Joyce to help Genesys continue to scale and further advance our leadership in the cloud contact center space.”

“I am thrilled to join the Genesys team at a time when the company is propelling the industry forward by reinventing how organizations connect with their customers through bold new innovations,” said Kim. “Customer data is intrinsically tied to personalization. With its cloud, AI and engagement technologies, Genesys is helping thousands of businesses turn data into actionable insights so they can provide the individualized service needed to build customer trust and loyalty.”

Merijn te Booij to steer Genesys Employee Engagement Solutions

Organizations are increasingly adopting advanced cloud-based workforce engagement management (WEM) applications, AI and automation technologies to enrich both the employee and customer experience and achieve higher customer metrics, sales and profitability. With its recent acquisition to add gamification to its employee engagement tool, as well as an increased investment in R&D and dedicated talent, Genesys is rapidly evolving its WEM suite to accelerate innovation and address growing demand from customers. To further its focus in this area, the company formed the Genesys Employee Engagement Solutions business unit, which te Booij now leads.

With a background spanning workforce optimization business consulting, product management, and contact center operations and leadership, te Booij brings decades of experience to this role. He is now responsible for driving product strategy and building customer demand for the company’s native workforce engagement management solutions.

Bates said, “I want to thank Merijn for helping to transform Genesys into the cloud customer experience industry leader that we are today. We are delighted the company will continue to benefit from his extensive knowledge as he steps into his new role to help organizations heighten employee engagement and satisfaction so they can deliver even better customer experiences.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Genesys.

Media Contact: Shaunna Morgan Senior Public Relations Manager Genesys [email protected] +1 317-493-4241

Adriana Saldaña Sterling Communications [email protected] +1 408-395-5500

About Genesys: Every year, Genesys® (www.Genesys.com) delivers more than 70 billion remarkable customer experiences for organizations in over 100 countries. Through the power of the cloud and AI, our technology connects every customer moment across marketing, sales and service on any channel, while also improving employee experiences. Genesys pioneered Experience as a ServiceSM so organizations of any size can provide true personalization at scale, interact with empathy, and foster customer trust and loyalty. This is enabled by Genesys CloudTM, an all-in-one solution and the world’s leading public cloud contact center platform, designed for rapid innovation, scalability and flexibility. Visit www.Genesys.com.

©2020 Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories, Inc. All rights reserved. Genesys, Genesys Cloud, Experience as a Service, and the Genesys logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Genesys. All other company names and logos may be registered trademarks or trademarks of their respective companies.

