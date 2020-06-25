APO

Angola Committed to Meeting Energy Objectives Amid COVID-19

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Africa Oil & Power (http://www.AfricaOilandPower.com), the African Energy Chamber and the U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce united to present, ‘Powering Forward: The Pathway to Grid Stability, Increased Capacity and a Diversified Angolan Economy,” on Thursday; The webinar addressed how Angola can continue to prioritize its development of national transmission and distribution capacities in the long-term, with a view toward increasing electrification, job creation and economic growth; Panelists included Maria da Cruz, President & CEO of the U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce; Paul Ghiotto, Deputy Political-Economic Chief/Energy Officer, Political-Economic Section, U.S. Embassy Luanda and Frederico Martins Correia, Energy, Resources & Industrials Partner, Deloitte.

‘Powering Forward: The Pathway to Grid Stability, Increased Capacity and a Diversified Angolan Economy’ explored the long-term and strategic outlook for the Angolan power sector on Thursday through a public webinar hosted by Africa Oil &Power (AOP), the African Energy Chamber and the U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce.

Until 2025, power demand in Angola is expected to grow at a substantial rate, with the overall system load reaching 7,200 MW – more than four times the current level – which is closely linked with the country’s plans for industrialization.

While industry currently accounts for just 9% of energy demand, energy-intensive activities such as mining and iron exploration will serve as key drivers of growth, with industry aimed to account for 25% of total consumption by 2025.

“You cannot expand the industrialization of the country without secure power throughout,” said Maria da Cruz, President & CEO of U.S.-Angola Chamber of Commerce. “The government of Angola has invested in the economy with the Angola Energy 2025 agenda, which is robust and seeks to invest in the energy sector. There is an estimate of around $23 billion that the government would like to invest as part of the Angola Energy 2025 strategy, and it is going to need support from the private sector.”

Over the past decade, the Angolan government has channeled significant resources into improving access to affordable and reliable power for both urban and rural communities. This is reflected by the Angola Energy 2025 Vision, which aligns with the National Development Plan 2018-2022 and centers on creating increased capacity and distribution capabilities, supported by new renewables and private sector investment.

“The Angolan government, along with multilateral donors and some bilateral donors, has invested a lot in generation,” said Paul Ghiotto, Deputy Political-Economic Chief/Energy Officer Political-Economic Section, U.S. Embassy Luanda. “The Ministry’s plan for electrification not only aims to go from 38% to around 60% by 2025, but it also aims to go from around less than three gigawatts (GW) of installed generation to approximately 9 GW by the end of the same period. We do not know if we will get to 9 GW, but through the development of hydropower in the Kwanza river basin, Angola has a very strong base of generation sufficient to meet future demand, even projected until to 2030. There are also additional opportunities in generation, I would argue in gas-to-power, and particularly renewables in the solar sector.”

In addition to government funding, the country is eager to attract private sector investment into its most bankable power projects, specifically in distribution to end users.

“Angola already has a clear view of its transmission, generation and distribution sectors, which enables its Power Sector Reform Support Program,” said Frederico Martins Correia, Energy, Resources & Industrials Partner, Deloitte. “The law and regulation has been improved so that the private sector can enter, in addition to the public sector. In terms of distribution, it is quite easy to create a company and be a player, and the government is very keen to create distribution companies locally. In transmission, the vision is to provide more services or exploration and product-sharing contracts, and not to be a player. The vision for the government is to keep transmission as a state-owned part.”

Like many oil-producing African countries, Angola remains dependent on crude oil exports to make up the majority of government revenues. In spite of market conditions produced by COVID-19, the government is continuing its commitment to provide affordable power to its citizens, as well as attract capital inflows during the current period of reduced final investment decisions.

“Angola is a fairly new country, given the fact that this year it is going to celebrate 25 years of independence,” said Maria da Cruz. “There are industries here that are still not created, and there are opportunities with different tenders and investments in the energy sector. Another key item is that there is a true commitment by the government of Angola to invest and provide key reforms to attract private investment into the country.” 

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Oil & Power Conference.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Coronavirus – South Africa: COVID-19 Statistics in South Africa as at 24 June 2020

Africa Press Office -
Test conducted - 1416894 Positive cases identified - 111796 Total recoveries - 56874 Total deaths - 2205 New cases - 5688Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa, Department of Health.Media filesDownload logo
Read more
Videos

How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25th June 2020)

Africa Press Office -
Download logoNew cases confirmed today: 18 Benadir: 11 Somaliland: 6 South West: 1 Male: 16 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0 Total confirmed cases: 2,878 Total recoveries: 868 Total deaths: 90Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health & Human Services, Federal Republic of Somalia.
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Ethiopia: COVID-19 reported cases in Ethiopia – 25th June 2020

Africa Press Office -
New cases: 141 Active cases: 3548 Severe cases: 30 New recovered: 58 Total recovered: 1544 New deaths: 3 Total deaths: 81 Total cases: 5175Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Ethiopia.Media filesDownload logo
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Energy, Environment & Climate Change

Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers

Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
Read more
Videos

AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model

CNBC Africa -
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Read more
Videos

Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Ghana’s cocoa sector

CNBC Africa -
Ghana’s Cocoa Board says its plans to raise about $1.3 billion through a syndicate of banks is on course. This comes as the cocoa regulator launched a $600 million receivable-backed loan from various Development Financial Institutions. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Ghana within Africa's cocoa industry....
Read more
Videos

COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry

CNBC Africa -
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa’s air transport.
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Videos

How COVID-19 is disrupting La Liga’s plans for Africa

CNBC Africa -
The LaLiga Santander league restarted on the 11th June and increased its international viewing figures by more than 48 per cent on the first match day, in Africa there was a rise of over 73 per cent and in South Africa the increase amounted to more than 210 per cent. Marcos Pelegrin, Managing Director of La Liga South Africa joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

Tax Ombud release findings of second systemic investigation against SARS

CNBC Africa -
This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
Videos

Is SA ready to deal with a looming sovereign debt crisis?

CNBC Africa -
A day after Finance minister Tito Mboweni delivered his crucial supplementary budget speech, the markets are down, the rand dollar exchange is taking a hit and the economy looks bleak at best. So where to now? Arthur Kamp, Chief Economist at Sanlam Investments joins CNBC Africa for more.
Read more
International News

The Rise Of Socially Conscious Investing

CNBC -
ESG is a catch-all term for investing strategies that consider a company’s environmental, social and governance factors. ESG investing is predicted to surge following the coronavirus pandemic and demonstrations over racial justice. Consumers and Wa
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved