Coronavirus – Cameroon: COVID-19 status update (25th June 2020)

Tonight we have 12,592 confirmed cases, including 2,179 active cases, with 10,100 recovered and 313 deaths. We are around 80,000 tests carried out. The teams remain mobilized but let's help them by strictly observing the barrier measures to break the chain of contamination.

