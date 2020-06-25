Coronavirus – Kenya: COVID-19 Update (25 June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Total confirmed: 5384

Total recovered: 1857

Deaths: 132

We have today discharged 34 patients from our various hospitals, bringing the number of those who have so far recovered to 1,857.

We thank our healthcare workers for the good work.

