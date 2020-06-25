Coronavirus – Nigeria: COVID-19 case update for Nigeria (24th June, 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
649 new cases of COVID-19:
Lagos – 250 Oyo – 100 Plateau – 40 Delta – 40 Abia – 28 Kaduna – 27 Ogun – 22 Edo – 20 Akwa Ibom – 18 Kwara – 17 FCT – 17 Enugu – 14 Niger – 13 Adamawa – 13 Bayelsa – 7 Osun – 6 Bauchi – 6 Anambra – 4 Gombe – 3 Sokoto – 2 Imo – 1 Kano – 1
22,020 cases 7,613 discharged 542 deaths
