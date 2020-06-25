APO

Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (24th June 2020)

Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 1,354

Total number of deaths – 56

Active new cases – 7

Active cases at Isolation Centres – 429

Cumulative recoveries – 869

Number currently in quarantine – 1,537

Number discharged from quarantine – 6,728

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

