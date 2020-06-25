Coronavirus – Sierra Leone: Status Update for COVID-19 (24th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.
Cumulative confirmed positive cases – 1,354
Total number of deaths – 56
Active new cases – 7
Active cases at Isolation Centres – 429
Cumulative recoveries – 869
Number currently in quarantine – 1,537
Number discharged from quarantine – 6,728
