Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25th June 2020)

New cases confirmed today: 18 Benadir: 11 Somaliland: 6 South West: 1
Male: 16 Female: 2 Recovery: 31 Death: 0
Total confirmed cases: 2,878 Total recoveries: 868 Total deaths: 90
