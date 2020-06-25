Coronavirus – Somalia: Update on COVID-19 in Somalia (25th June 2020)

This week the South African Revenue Service tolled of the full extent of its problems by revealing a shortfall of almost R300 billion leaving the government with less money to spend at a time it’s most needed. And yet the people who pay this dwindling amount of tax are often disputing this every step of the way. How often and how serious are these dispute. Tax Ombud Professor Thabo Legwaila, CEO of the Tax Ombud joins CNBC Africa for more.