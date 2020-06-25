Coronavirus – Zambia: COVID-19 Daily Status Update (25th June 2020)

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

8 new confirmed cases (New case reported from: 6 Chirundu, 1 Lusaka, 1 Chililabombwe)

Tests in the last 24 hours: 569 (52,195 cumulative)

Cumulative cases: 1497

Total recoveries: 1223

Total deaths: 18

Active cases: 256

