Corporate Council on Africa Leaders Forum Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery
Updated:
Coronavirus – Democratic Republic of Congo: Building on Ebola response to tackle COVID-19 in DRC
The Ebola outbreak in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) was declared over today, almost two years since the first case was confirmed. The DRC Ministry of Health made the announcement after no new cases were reported 42 days since the last patient tested negative for the virus. The outbreak started in August 2018. There were 3470 cases, 2287 lives lost and 1171 survivors, making it the second-deadliest after the one in West Africa that lasted from 2014 to 201
Corporate Council on Africa Leaders Forum Resilient U.S.-Africa Business Engagement to Drive Post COVID-19 Recovery
Coronavirus – Malawi: COVID-19 Daily Information Update (24th June 2020)
New cases: 93 Total confirmed cases: 941 Total active cases: 670 Total recovered: 260 Total number of tests conducted: 11883 Total deaths: 11
The impact of COVID-19 on underwriting & insurance claims
As the global and local COVID-19 case numbers increase, the insurance and medical industry remains on high alert to mitigate the complications of the virus. Dr Marion Morkel, Chief Medical Adviser at Sanlam joins CNBC Africa's Chris Bishop for more on COVID-19 outlook and how Sanlam is playing its role in the fight against the outbreak.
How to address the crisis of smuggling in Nigeria
Moves to address smuggling in Nigeria are back on the front burner as experts say various sectors of the economy suffer the adverse effects of the act - particularly the agricultural sector - and are calling for more legal backing. Kofo Olugbesan, Managing Director and CEO of Good Intentions Services joins CNBC Africa to discuss this ways through which the Nigerian law address smuggling effectively.
Against the Odds with Peace Hyde EP07 hosts Bolanle Austen-Peters
Bolanle Austen-Peters, is a Nigerian businesswoman, lawyer, award-winning film and theatre director. She is the founder and Managing Director of Terra Kulture, the foremost Nigerian arts and culture centre located in Lagos, Nigeria. Bolanle is also the founder and CEO of BAP Productions which has raised the bar of production in the theatre industry in Nigeria since 2013. She shares her remarkable story building one of the leading organisations pushing Nigerian art and culture against all odds.
Nigeria’s FEC approves N2.3 trillion stimulus plan
Nigeria's Federal Executive Council has approved a transit plan between the country's Economic Recovery Growth Plan which elapses this year and a successor plan - the Nigeria Economic Sustainability Plan. The 2.3 trillion naira 12-month stimulus plan looks to combat recession projections and cushion COVID-19 impact on the economy. Winston Osuchukwu, Co-Founder of Trans-Sahara Incorporated joins CNBC Africa for more.
Brandcom
Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”
FROM THE MAYOR'S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Botswana issues maiden power generation licences to private producers
Reuters -
GABORONE (Reuters) - Botswana issued its first licences allowing three private companies to generate their own power which will mostly be destined...
AfCTA: Why Africa should look at a flexible integration model
The African Continental Free Trade Agreement was supposed to be operationalized on the 1st of July, 2020. But this has taken a backseat as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic that has grappled the world. In spite of this, why is it important for the continent to look at a flexible economic model? CNBC Africa's Arnold Kwizera spoke to Economist, Timothy Masiko for more on this.
Financial Derivatives on the outlook for Ghana’s cocoa sector
Ghana's Cocoa Board says its plans to raise about $1.3 billion through a syndicate of banks is on course. This comes as the cocoa regulator launched a $600 million receivable-backed loan from various Development Financial Institutions. Damilola Akinbami, Head of Research at Financial Derivatives joins CNBC Africa for a focus on Ghana within Africa's cocoa industry.
COVID-19: What the future holds for Africa’s aviation industry
The International Air Transport Association, IATA, says 2020 will be the worst year for airlines as the industry is expected to post an $84.3 billion net loss. In Africa, IATA notes that the region was the weakest pre-COVID-19 crisis and that the pandemic has added to an already challenging operating environment. Adefunke Adeyemi, Regional Director, Advocacy and Strategic Relations for Africa at IATA joins CNBC Africa to discuss what the future holds for Africa's air transport.
