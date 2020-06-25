APO

Reminder: WHO Africa Online Press Briefing today at 11:00 am GMT: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks; Ask your questions live to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and to the Regional Director for Africa

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Please join an online media briefing with experts from the World Health Organization, the Minister of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Director-General of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in the DRC. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask leading experts questions about the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Date: Thursday 25 June

Time: 12:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 13:00 Central Africa Time  / 14:00 Nairobi Time

Speakers include:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, Director-General, National Institute for Biomedical Research, Democratic Republic of the Congo Hon. Dr Eteni Longondo, Minister of Public Health. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Joined by

Dr Michel Yao, World Health Organization Emergency Operations Programme Manager

Moderated by

Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

Language: English/ French

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email [email protected] and [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Please also specify if we can go live to you (audio and video) during the briefing or if you prefer for your question to be read out. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for Please be ready for us to go live to your laptop by enabling audio and video.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.Media filesDownload logo

Related Content

APO

Corporate Council on Africa Launches Inaugural Leaders Forum – Day Two Spotlights the Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19 in Africa

Africa Press Office -
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) hosted day two of its inaugural Leaders Forum – a high level virtual forum to bring together Heads of State, senior USG and African government officials, CEOs and private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions.  Session two, titled Resiliency in Action: Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19 in Africa featured opening remarks by
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Commonwealth leaders hold virtual meeting on COVID-19 crisis

Africa Press Office -
Download logoLeaders and representatives from across the Commonwealth have today held a virtual meeting to share solutions and ways of working that can help to combat the impacts of COVID-19. Many member countries are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global health emergency and its economic and social ramifications. These issues combined with the long-term threat of climate change and the ongoing cyclone, and impending hurricane season, means that COVID-19 is seen as a substantial &
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
International News

Who Funds The Police?

CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Read more
Videos

Nigerian bourse extends loses

CNBC Africa -
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy

CNBC Africa -
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Read more
Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved