Reminder: WHO Africa Online Press Briefing today at 11:00 am GMT: A look at the COVID-19 and Ebola outbreaks; Ask your questions live to the Director-General of the World Health Organization and to the Regional Director for Africa

To attend, please register at: https://APO-opa.com/who

Please join an online media briefing with experts from the World Health Organization, the Minister of Public Health in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the Director-General of the National Institute for Biomedical Research in the DRC. The briefing is on-the-record and it is an opportunity for you to ask leading experts questions about the Ebola and COVID-19 outbreaks in Africa. The media briefing is facilitated by APO Group.

Date: Thursday 25 June

Time: 12:00 Brazzaville/Kinshasa Time GMT +1 / 13:00 Central Africa Time / 14:00 Nairobi Time

Speakers include:

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa Professor Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, Director-General, National Institute for Biomedical Research, Democratic Republic of the Congo Hon. Dr Eteni Longondo, Minister of Public Health. Democratic Republic of the Congo

Joined by

Dr Michel Yao, World Health Organization Emergency Operations Programme Manager

Moderated by

Tsepiso Makwetla, Journalist

Language: English/ French

Interpretation will be provided in French. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.

You can send questions in advance in English or French. Please email [email protected] and [email protected] with your full name, your country and your media organization. Please also specify if we can go live to you (audio and video) during the briefing or if you prefer for your question to be read out. Anonymous questions will not be accepted.

You can also ask questions live during the briefing using the Q&A function in Zoom. Please specify your full name, your country and the media organization you work for Please be ready for us to go live to your laptop by enabling audio and video.

