APO

Satellite TV Gains Popularity in Ghana and Nigeria

| Updated:
Africa Press Office
Africa Press Office

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Study shows Satellite TV reception increases by 23% in Nigeria and 19% in Ghana in 2019 since the last study, conducted two years ago; SES (www.SES.com) currently reaches 35 million TV households across the African Continent.

SES, the leader in global content connectivity solutions, has unveiled the results of its annual Satellite Monitor survey, which reveals a steady increase in the penetration of satellite TV across Africa. The study on TV reception also shows an increase in SES reach from 33 million African households in 2018 to 35 million households in 2019.

In Nigeria, the Satellite Monitor results revealed that satellite TV reception was the choice for 11.8 million households in 2019, a 23% increase compared to 2017, and a further 4.7 million in Ghana, up by 19% from 2017. The study also highlighted that High Definition (HD) TV sets are becoming increasingly popular, already present in approximately 50% of Ghanaian and Nigerian TV homes.

Other TV reception modes in Nigeria and Ghana currently include terrestrial, cable and IPTV. According to the latest survey results, satellite TV is steadily gaining popularity as the TV reception mode of choice in both markets, with 70% of TV homes in Ghana and 33% of those in Nigeria opting for satellite in 2019 – an increase from 64% and 27%, respectively, compared to 2017.

TV reception modes (in million homes)

TV reception modes

Ghana

(in million homes)

2017

2019

Satellite

4.0

4.7

Terrestrial

2.1

2.0

Cable

n.a

n.a

IPTV

n.a

n.a

Total

6.1

6.7

TV reception modes

Nigeria

(in million homes)

2017

2019

Satellite

9.7

11.8

Terrestrial

25.2

24.1

Cable

0.1

0.1

IPTV

Related Content

APO

Corporate Council on Africa Launches Inaugural Leaders Forum – Day Two Spotlights the Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19 in Africa

Africa Press Office -
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) (www.CorporateCouncilonAfrica.com) hosted day two of its inaugural Leaders Forum – a high level virtual forum to bring together Heads of State, senior USG and African government officials, CEOs and private sector executives, and leaders from multilateral institutions.  Session two, titled Resiliency in Action: Economic and Health Innovations in Response to COVID-19 in Africa featured opening remarks by
Read more
Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
APO

Coronavirus – Africa: Commonwealth leaders hold virtual meeting on COVID-19 crisis

Africa Press Office -
Download logoLeaders and representatives from across the Commonwealth have today held a virtual meeting to share solutions and ways of working that can help to combat the impacts of COVID-19. Many member countries are facing unprecedented challenges due to the global health emergency and its economic and social ramifications. These issues combined with the long-term threat of climate change and the ongoing cyclone, and impending hurricane season, means that COVID-19 is seen as a substantial &
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Sign up for free newsletters and get more CNBC AFRICA delivered to your inbox

More from CNBC Africa

Nigeria

Nigeria’s rating at risk as debt, financing gap rise-Fitch

Reuters -
ABUJA/LAGOS (Reuters) - A sharp rise in Nigeria’s sovereign debt and a ballooning financing gap could trigger a rating downgrade as policymakers...
Read more
International News

Who Funds The Police?

CNBC -
The killing of George Floyd has sparked a movement to defund the police that has gained unprecedented support across the nation. Despite a sharp decline in crime rates since the early 1990s, the United States is spending more on policing than ever, a
Read more
Videos

Nigerian bourse extends loses

CNBC Africa -
Despite persistent selling reported at the Nigerian bourse on Tuesday, the benchmark indicator All Share Index shed 2 basis points. Joining CNBC Africa to take stock of today’s trade at the Lagos bourse is Dare Fajimolu, Chief Research Officer at Blue Vertex joins CNBC Africa for more....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: What finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget means for you & the economy

CNBC Africa -
Join this CNBC Africa panel of experts as they breakdown Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s emergency budget. The budget seeks to help cushion the country's economy against the adverse effects of COVID-19....
Read more

Partner Content

Brandcom

Is Market Volatility Here For The Foreseeable Future?

Brandcom Partner -
Content provided by CompareForexBrokers Prior to understanding why market volatility might be here to stay for the foreseeable future,...
Read more
Brandcom

DURBAN TOURISM LAUNCHES “VIRTUAL DURBAN EXCURSIONS”

Brandcom Partner -
FROM THE MAYOR’S DESK Halfway through the month of May, we had fruitful engagements...
Read more

Trending Now

Southern Africa

South Africa’s budget deficit, debt seen widening as virus hits economy

CNBC -
South Africa’s budget deficit is projected to widen sharply while debt is seen ballooning significantly, the Treasury said on Wednesday, as the COVID-19 pandemic...
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Markets react to finmin Mboweni’s emergency budget

CNBC Africa -
CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa has an in-depth discussion with our panel of experts looking at the emergency budget speech presented by Tito Mboweni....
Read more
Videos

#SpecialBudget2020: Did finmin Mboweni’s supplementary budget meet expectations?

CNBC Africa -
Tertia Jacobs, Treasury Economist at Investec and Ronald King, Head: Public Policy & Regulatory Affairs at PSG join CNBC Africa’s Fifi Peters to breakdown the supplementary budget presented by finance minister Tito Mboweni.
Read more
Economy

“Broad is the road that leads to destruction,” bleak words in a bleak budget from Tito Mboweni.

Chris Bishop -
"Enter through the narrow gate for wide is the gate and broad is the road that leads to destruction and many find it. The narrow road is the one that leads to life and few can find it
Read more
- Advertisement -

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Copyright Africa Business News Pty. Ltd. © 2020. All Rights Reserved