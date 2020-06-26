Coronavirus: Eswatini Recieves medical supplies from the Republic of India

Content provided by APO Group. CNBC Africa provides content from APO Group as a service to its readers, but does not edit the articles it publishes. CNBC Africa is not responsible for the content provided by APO Group.

Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini is at the Central Medical Stores (CMS) in Matsapha to receive, on behalf of His Majesty King Mswati III, medical supplies from the Republic of India. The PM is also touring the facility which supplies over 400 health facilities on a monthly basis.

